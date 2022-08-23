Road deaths
Mother demands 66 million baht after uni bus kills her daughter
A mother is demanding 66 million baht from Khon Kaen University after the college bus hit and killed her daughter on the morning of August 10.
A security camera captured footage of two students on a motorcycle waiting for the traffic lights to change at a road intersection when the university bus crashed into them.
The two victims were sophomore students from the Faculty of Medicine. The male rider, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, was seriously injured while the female passenger, 19 year old Arunnapa “Eye” Wattanapanich, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The bus belonged to the university’s Faculty of Nursing. The 36 year old bus driver, Surasak Seehawat, who surrendered himself at the scene, insisted he didn’t see the motorcycle when making a right turn.
A police officer, from Mueng Khon Kaen Police Station, reported that Surasak was not under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was charged with driving recklessly, causing serious injury and death. Khon Kaen Provincial Court refused bail.
A brother of Eye, 29 year old Weerawat Yukthirat, an alumnus of the university, told the media that the spot is notorious for accidents and added he is curious why the university has done nothing about the repeated accidents.
Weerawat said the university should also investigate whether the cause of the accident was reckless driving or inappropriate traffic management.
Eye’s mother, 55 year old Nittaya Rungsatit, visited Mueng Khon Kaen Police Station today to discuss compensation with university representatives.
After four hours of discussion, Nittaya revealed to the media that she wanted to talk to the rector of Khon Kaen University, not representatives.
Nittaya told the university representatives that she wanted compensation of 66 million baht. She explained that the amount is what her daughter would have earned in her life after graduation.
Eye would graduate at 25 years old and work as a doctor until 60 years old. She was expected to earn 5,000 baht per day, so the compensation would be about 66 million baht.
Nittaya also added that the 130,000 baht the university promised to her and Eye’s father 12 days ago has not been paid.
Eye’s mother added that she hoped everything would be resolved at the next meeting on September 12, and expected the university’s rector to attend.
SOURCE: Thai News Agency | MGR Online | Channel 7
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Will the 10-year visa be a flop?
Mother demands 66 million baht after uni bus kills her daughter
Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Hua Hin, Thailand
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Police probe illegal tree felling in NE Thailand worth 1 million baht
Boy saved in Thailand cave rescue mission offered footie scholarship in England
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
Where to find the absolute best Omakase in Bangkok
Thailand’s motorists face jail time for splashing pedestrians
Why you should consider getting a Thailand Elite Visa
Thailand govt to stop criminal online sales of date rape drug
Tourism Malaysia visits Songkhla and Bangkok to lure Thais
Homeless man recovers from mental illness & gets job with help from kind taxi rider
Thailand’s Central Group finalises acquisition of luxury retail chain Selfridges
Spokesman warns end of CCSA, Decree not guaranteed
Court denies bail to Thai policewoman who allegedly kept soldier as a slave
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Thailand3 days ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
South Korea1 day ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Thailand1 day ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Prime suspect in Pattaya’s thefts against Indian tourists arrested
-
South3 days ago
Six children rushed to hospital after bridge collapses in South Thailand