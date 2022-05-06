Thailand
Man speaking on the phone in northeast Thailand accidentally hit by train
A Burmese man has been run over by a train outside a construction site camp in Udon Thani province, northeast Thailand, at around 9:30pm yesterday. The man’s colleagues said he was using the train tracks to support his head while he lay down and spoke on the phone when the incident happened.
In the grass, the body of 28 year old Mia Win was discovered with a broken neck, a fractured skull and exposed brain matter. The 317 Nakhon Ratchasima – Udon Thani train was found parked 800 metres away.
Mia’s colleagues testified to the police that Mia often drank alcohol and spoke on the phone at the scene of the incident. They expect he may have fallen asleep with his head on the tracks. The workers said the only place they have to relax is out the front of the camp near the train tracks because the inside of the camp is small, not well ventilated and hot.
Mia’s 28 year old colleague Udon Laopom, a construction worker from Nong Khai province, said he last saw Mia lying down on the tracks speaking on the phone. Udon went into the camp to have a shower and when he came out, he discovered that Mia had been hit by a train.
Another colleague, 46 year old Siam Sirilap, said the deceased was a Burmese labourer who installed sanitary ware. Siam said that Mia had moved from a construction site in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, about one year ago.
A 23 year old construction worker named Dao, from Phitsanulok province, said that Mia was a quiet man who didn’t speak much at the camp. Dao said Mia spoke on the phone every day at the scene of the incident, probably because he could get a good signal outside and because it is much cooler outside than inside the camp.
Police from Muang Udon Thani police station said they found no traces of fighting or foul play at the scene. All of the construction workers’ testimonies lined up, according to police.
Mia’s body was initially taken to Udon Thani Hospital and will be returned to his relatives.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
South Korea looks to amend military service laws, all because of one music band
3 Malaysia – Thailand border crossings reopening
Friday Covid Update: 7,705 new cases; provincial totals
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
Thailand News Update | Foreigner in Thai spirit house ‘misunderstanding’
Beauty brand wants to end forced haircuts in Thailand’s schools
Man speaking on the phone in northeast Thailand accidentally hit by train
Several officials in Thailand wanted over child trafficking involvement in south
Anutin instructs 3 ministries to prepare to transition Covid-19 to endemic
Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket for 2022
Exclusive lifestyle: Most prestigious condominiums in Bangkok 2022
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
Taxi driver transporting man high on drugs uses TikTok emergency signal to alert police
Japan’s PM says entry restrictions to ease by next month
Thailand Pass to be Scrapped for Thais? | GMT
TAT says Thailand still on track to welcome 20 million tourists next year
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
Singapore airport deals with flight problems
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Officials warn of upcoming storms in several regions of Thailand
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
Senior Thai naval officer allegedly forces marines to drink semen
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
Scalpers resell Justin Bieber concert ticket at more than one million baht
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand3 days ago
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
- Coronation2 days ago
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
- Bangkok4 days ago
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
- Best of1 day ago
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Recent comments: