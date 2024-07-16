Man seeks lottery numbers from tarantula burrow in Phetchabun

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A man travelled from Korat to Phetchabun to perform a ritual seeking lottery numbers from a tarantula’s burrow, a practice based on ancient beliefs. His efforts were rewarded with a three-digit number that he hopes will bring him luck.

A man from Korat, along with locals and lottery enthusiasts, gathered at a farm owned by 63 year old Bua Charoentha in Wang Saitong, Sub Perb, Wang Pong, Phetchabun, to perform a ritual seeking lottery numbers from a tarantula’s burrow. This ritual, rooted in ancient beliefs, involved preparing flowers, incense, candles, and offerings.

Before this event, the man had been on holiday with his family and had come across the tarantula’s burrow under a rock, fitting the description from traditional lore, with the burrow entrance facing east. He shared this discovery with his family before returning to perform the ritual, hoping to obtain lucky numbers. His efforts paid off when he obtained a three-digit number, which he plans to use to purchase lottery tickets.

Reporters visited the site and found 63 year old Kittiphop Chobtham, with locals and lottery enthusiasts, preparing pieces of paper labelled with numbers from zero to nine in three sets. These pieces of paper were rolled up and ceremoniously placed into the burrow’s entrance.

The group lit incense and candles, offering prayers to the spirits and deities, then dropped the rolled-up pieces of paper into the burrow. According to their beliefs, the tarantula, considered a creature of luck, would only perform the ritual if the burrow faced east.

After placing the papers into the burrow, the group sat under a tree, patiently waiting for the tarantula to bring forth the numbers. After several hours, their patience was rewarded as the tarantula slowly brought three pieces of paper to the burrow’s entrance.

Lucky numbers

Opening the papers, they revealed the number set 093, causing excitement among the participants. They planned to use these numbers to purchase lottery tickets, hoping for a stroke of luck.

Kittiphop explained that he had travelled from Korat, specifically from Khao Yai in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, to seek lottery numbers from the tarantula. He had heard that locals in Wang Pong perform rituals involving tarantulas and decided to try his luck due to his personal belief in the creature’s ability to bring fortune. His journey was worthwhile, as the tarantula provided him with three numbers as hoped, reported Sanook.

“I came here from Korat specifically to seek lottery numbers from the tarantula because I believe in its luck-bringing properties. Seeing the locals in Wang Pong perform this ritual inspired me to try it myself, and I was not disappointed.”