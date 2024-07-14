Chiang Mai residents scramble for lucky lottery numbers

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Chiang Mai is experiencing a frenzy over lucky lottery numbers, with tickets selling out rapidly across various districts. Key numbers tied to the royal family and significant Buddhist holidays are in high demand, despite the consistently high prices.

Residents have flocked to early morning markets in Chiang Mai, particularly on Mahidol Road in the city, Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in Saraphi District, and areas like Chiang Mai Gate, Chang Phuak Gate, Hai Ya Cemetery, and the railway and bus stations. The high demand has emptied vendor stalls of the much-coveted lottery numbers, with single tickets priced at 100 baht (US$ 2.8) and sets ranging from 110 to 120 baht (US$ 3 to 3.3).

Pannee, a lottery vendor on Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road, confirmed that all tickets with numbers associated with the royal family sold out quickly. Numbers such as 72, 27, 28, 82, 10, 06, 73, 495, 904, 728, and 672 were particularly popular. Additional royal family-related numbers for this month, including 13, 67, 00, 68, 04, 767, 500, 704, 906, 713, and 907, also saw rapid sales.

Numbers linked to a prominent figure, the Queen Mother, like 29, 18, 21, 94, 538, and 443, were equally sought after. Numbers related to the Buddhist holiday Asalha Puja, such as 20, 21, 720, and 721, also sold well.

Lottery enthusiasts are continuing trends from previous draws. The numbers from the June 16 draw, 504, and the July 1 draw, 503, have led many to believe that 502 and 505 are the hot picks for the upcoming draw. Additionally, popular numbers from Chinese calendars, such as 643, 836, 46, and 83, remain in demand.

Specific numbers like 8470 from the vehicle involved in the court case of teacher Preecha’s 30-million-baht (US$ 829,000) lottery dispute and 1173 from the car linked to the recent gold theft in Chiang Mai are also selling quickly.

Ploypairin, a renowned lottery number predictor from the northern region, revealed insights based on astrological calculations. The upcoming draw on July 16 includes favourable pair numbers such as 3, 0, 9, with supportive numbers being 6.

Recommended two-digit combinations include 30, 39, 96, 33, 99, 63, 24, 23, 58, 73, 13, 40, 75, and 78, while three-digit combinations include 309, 096, 693, 933, 966, 699, 431, 180, 731, 405, 430, 418, 750, 730, 158, 487, 447, 881, 773, 331, and 311.

The president of the Chiang Mai Association of Disabled Lottery Vendors expressed concerns about the consistently high lottery prices. He mentioned that both the Lottery Office and the government are exploring methods to address this issue, reported KhaoSod.

One approach involves gradually reclaiming quotas from vendors and associations that violate lottery regulations to increase the digital lottery system’s prevalence and reduce the number of printed tickets. Additionally, there are considerations for introducing three- and two-digit online lottery systems. Whether these initiatives will succeed remains to be seen, but for now, lottery prices at stalls remain steep.