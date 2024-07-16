Former Bangkok MP exits Pheu Thai after election controversy

Image courtesy of 3 Plus News

A former Bangkok MP resigned from the ruling Pheu Thai Party following criticism for showing sympathy to a party opponent during a recent local election in Pathum Thani.

Wan Ubumrung submitted his resignation at the Election Commission (EC) and announced it was effective immediately.

Wan explained that his decision came after being summoned by the party to clarify his presence at the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman election in Pathum Thani after the polls closed on June 30.

Wan visited Police Lieutenant General Kamronwit Toopkrajang, a Khon Rak Pathum (Love Pathum) candidate and close friend of the Ubumrung family, to offer his condolences. Kamronwit, a former police commissioner, lost to Pheu Thai’s candidate, Charn Phuangphet, by less than 2,000 votes.

This act of compassion towards an opponent did not sit well with the Pheu Thai leadership. Wan was called in to explain himself to party executives and leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra on July 9.

Wan defended his actions, stating that meeting Kamronwit, who once had close ties to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, was not inappropriate. Thaksin holds significant regard within the Pheu Thai Party.

No effect

“The meeting took place after the polls had closed, so it would not have affected the election result.”

Initially, Wan had no intention of quitting the party when he attended the meeting with Pheu Thai executives. However, after the discussions, it became clear that the party was displeased with him, influencing Wan to leave.

“It never crossed my mind what I did was so wrong, despite my being apologetic about the encounter… I can’t stay on now that the party executives are no longer happy with me.”

Wan reflected that the party might not have considered him an asset anymore, especially after his loss in last year’s General Election in Bangkok’s Bang Bon constituency to the Move Forward Party (MFP).

“I’m not the only Pheu Thai candidate in Bangkok who suffered a defeat. The party was beaten in all but one of 33 constituencies by the MFP. Pheu Thai should reflect on its poll performance.”

Additionally, the former Bangkok MP expressed that he was counting on the party to expel his father, Police Captain Chalerm Ubumrung, as a list MP so that his father could retain his MP status and defect to another party.

Open to offers

Wan mentioned he was open to offers from other parties interested in recruiting him. He also admitted to maintaining close ties with Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

Paetongtarn, meanwhile, stated that the discussion with Wan was concluded.

“There’s nothing more to it.”

Although she did not want to see Wan leave the party, she respected his decision.

Regarding Pol. Capt. Chalerm, the Pheu Thai leader reiterated that the party had no policy to expel the MP in this case.

Wan’s resignation has stirred conversations within the political landscape, highlighting the delicate balance of loyalty and personal relationships within Thailand’s political parties, reported Bangkok Post.