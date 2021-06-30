Connect with us

Thailand

Man robs a gold shop with a kitchen knife

Jack Arthur

Published 

9 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: CCTV footage

Last night in the central Thai province Pathum Thani, a man used a knife to rob a gold shop in the Lam Luk Ka district. He got away with 60 baht weight of gold necklaces.

Pitch Suwatikul, a local police officer says the robbery happened about 7:20 pm at the Bangkok Gold shop on the 2nd floor of a Tesco Lotus department store.

Sopana Sinklad, a 26 year old employee of the shop, says they were getting ready to close up when a man dressed in a dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, gloves, a dark hat, and wearing a face mask strolled into the store. The man then extracted a kitchen knife, approximated 15 centimetres long, and brandished it at the 4 employees. He then grabbed 6 10 baht weight of gold necklaces out of a showcase. Then, he walked out of the shop, took an elevator to the 1st floor and left the building.

Reportedly, the robbery was captured by security cameras stationed throughout the area. Police are currently searching for the robber.

Earlier in the month, a man robbed a bank inside a Chiang Rai Tesco Lotus. Also in Chiang Rai, a pair of robbers stole merchandise valued at over 3 million from a gold shop.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 seconds ago

Man robs a gold shop with a kitchen knife
Tourism30 mins ago

Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Thailand37 mins ago

Vaccine walk-ins for 75 and up available today-July 18 at Bang Sue Grand Station

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok man arrested for allegedly having 200 marijuana plants
Crime1 hour ago

Monk arrested on charges of assault and drug possession in Chon Buri
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

110 faulty bottles of Sinovac vaccine rejected by Thai FDA
Thailand2 hours ago

Krabi man allegedly fires gun at quarantine hotel, flees with wife and son
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Top medic says cloth masks don’t protect against Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thai FDA issues warning about using Ivermectin to cure Covid-19
Thailand3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Latest news and situation in Chiang Mai, Sandbox update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 4,786 new cases, record high of 53 deaths
Northern Thailand3 hours ago

Rush to build extra field hospitals in Tak as over 600 new infections reported
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Restrictions may be eased at some Bangkok camps to allow essential work to continue
Tourism5 hours ago

Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Indonesia19 hours ago

Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending