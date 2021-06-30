Man robs a gold shop with a kitchen knife

Last night in the central Thai province Pathum Thani, a man used a knife to rob a gold shop in the Lam Luk Ka district. He got away with 60 baht weight of gold necklaces.

Pitch Suwatikul, a local police officer says the robbery happened about 7:20 pm at the Bangkok Gold shop on the 2nd floor of a Tesco Lotus department store.

Sopana Sinklad, a 26 year old employee of the shop, says they were getting ready to close up when a man dressed in a dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, gloves, a dark hat, and wearing a face mask strolled into the store. The man then extracted a kitchen knife, approximated 15 centimetres long, and brandished it at the 4 employees. He then grabbed 6 10 baht weight of gold necklaces out of a showcase. Then, he walked out of the shop, took an elevator to the 1st floor and left the building.

Reportedly, the robbery was captured by security cameras stationed throughout the area. Police are currently searching for the robber.

Earlier in the month, a man robbed a bank inside a Chiang Rai Tesco Lotus. Also in Chiang Rai, a pair of robbers stole merchandise valued at over 3 million from a gold shop.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates