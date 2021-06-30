Tourism
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
The best-case scenario in Thailand’s reopening… 3 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, Tourism Council of Thailand says. It’s a far cry from the around 40 million welcomed to Thailand in 2019. But with Phuket set to reopening tomorrow under the “Sandbox” travel model, and other areas posed to reopen later this year, tourism officials guess, that in the best case, 3 million tourists could arrive this year.
The worst-case scenario? 1 million tourist arrivals, tourism officials estimate. And that’s if Bangkok remains closed to foreign arrivals and if Chinese tourists can’t take outbound trips.
With Thailand in its most severe wave of Covid-19, tourism confidence hit its lowest point in the second quarter. TCT vice president Vichit Prakobgosol says vaccination campaigns in the pilot tourism areas, expected to reopen this year, should be accelerated.
“In addition to faster vaccination for 10 pilot tourism areas, the key factors that affect the volume of tourists are the readiness of Bangkok, which is the aviation hub of Thailand, and whether the Chinese government will allow tourists to take overseas trips by October.”
In the best-case scenario, if the 10 targeted areas reopen by October, and Chinese tourists can take outbound trips by then, Thailand could welcome 3 million tourists and generate 212 billion baht by the end of the year. The target areas include Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Buri Ram and Bangkok.
Vichit predicts that, most likely, there will be 1.4 million foreign arrivals this year generating 107 billion baht, saying that China will probably loosen travel restrictions to prepare for reopening for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
If Bangkok remains closed, and if Chinese tourists cannot take outbound trips, then Thailand might only welcome 1 million foreign arrivals, generating 83 billion baht, tourism officials predict. They say the delayed rollout of vaccines in Bangkok could impact the country’s reopening. Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections with tight restrictions imposed to control the spread of the virus.
Thailand’s proposed reopening plan…
|JULY
|THE ISLAND APPROACH
|July 1
|PHUKET SANDBOX MODEL
|Phuket island and province
|July 15
|SAMUI PLUS
|Surat Thani Province: Koh Samui-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao sealed routes
|AUGUST
|THE EXTENSION CONCEPT (Linking to Phuket)
|August
|KRABI EVEN MORE AMAZING
|Krabi, Koh Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, Ko Railay
|August
|PHANG NGA PROMPT
|Phang Nga, Khao Lak, Ko Yao
|SEPTEMBER
|THE SEALED APPROACH (Specific areas and routes)
|September
|CHARMING CHIANG MAI
|Mueang, Mae Rim, Mae Tang and Doi Tao Districts
|September
|CHON BURI: NEO PATTAYA
|Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Sattahip District
|September
|BURI RAM
|Buri Ram – Mueang District and the Chang Arena
|OCTOBER
|THE FULL REOPENING
|October
|BANGKOK
|Bangkok metropolitan area
|October
|HUA HIN
|Cha-am and Hua Hin
|October
|(OTHER DESTINATIONS)
|Other locations that have 70% vaccination and are prepared to reopen
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Vaccine walk-ins for 75 and up available today-July 18 at Bang Sue Grand Station
Bangkok man arrested for allegedly having 200 marijuana plants
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Monk arrested on charges of assault and drug possession in Chon Buri
110 faulty bottles of Sinovac vaccine rejected by Thai FDA
Krabi man allegedly fires gun at quarantine hotel, flees with wife and son
Top medic says cloth masks don’t protect against Covid-19
Thai FDA issues warning about using Ivermectin to cure Covid-19
Good Morning Thailand | Latest news and situation in Chiang Mai, Sandbox update
Wednesday Covid Update: 4,786 new cases, record high of 53 deaths
Rush to build extra field hospitals in Tak as over 600 new infections reported
Restrictions may be eased at some Bangkok camps to allow essential work to continue
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Embassy of France in Thailand starts vaccine campaign for French nationals ages 55+
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
CCSA gives details on “Phuket Sandbox” and “Samui Plus” travel schemes
Sandbox could be revised, cancelled if Covid-19 outbreaks occur
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Bangkok4 days ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
- Tourism4 days ago
Latest info for arriving in Phuket from July 1 – Sandbox update
- Bangkok2 days ago
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Workers caught attempting to flee camps as new restrictions take effect