Dutchman arrested for allegedly selling used cars with fake registration

Thai Immigration police arrested a 35 year old man from the Netherlands who ran a dodgy used car business where he allegedly faked the vehicle registrations. Police say he was also overstayed his visa by 10 years.

Police identified the Dutchman as Stanley Richy. They say he ran a second-hand car business and had a business page on Facebook under the name “Car Planet.” Allegedly, Stanley would buy cars in Pattaya from people who couldn’t keep up with the payments, then sell the cars with a fake registration.

Police arrested him at Ramkhamhaeng Soi 72 in Bangkok, which was listed on a page under “Car Planet.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> SOURCE: Thai Visa

