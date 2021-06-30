Connect with us

Crime

Dutchman arrested for allegedly selling used cars with fake registration

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

Screenshot/ Thai Immigration Bureau

Thai Immigration police arrested a 35 year old man from the Netherlands who ran a dodgy used car business where he allegedly faked the vehicle registrations. Police say he was also overstayed his visa by 10 years.

Police identified the Dutchman as Stanley Richy. They say he ran a second-hand car business and had a business page on Facebook under the name “Car Planet.” Allegedly, Stanley would buy cars in Pattaya from people who couldn’t keep up with the payments, then sell the cars with a fake registration.

Police arrested him at Ramkhamhaeng Soi 72 in Bangkok, which was listed on a page under “Car Planet.”

SOURCE: Thai Visa

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Objectivance
2021-06-30 12:31
The devil's lettuce!? *gasp* 🙄
image
TobyAndrews
2021-06-30 12:34
There is no arrest photograph because the arresting officers could not stop giggling.
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime21 seconds ago

Dutchman arrested for allegedly selling used cars with fake registration
Thailand18 mins ago

Man robs a gold shop with a kitchen knife
Tourism48 mins ago

Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand55 mins ago

Vaccine walk-ins for 75 and up available today-July 18 at Bang Sue Grand Station
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok man arrested for allegedly having 200 marijuana plants
Crime2 hours ago

Monk arrested on charges of assault and drug possession in Chon Buri
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

110 faulty bottles of Sinovac vaccine rejected by Thai FDA
Thailand2 hours ago

Krabi man allegedly fires gun at quarantine hotel, flees with wife and son
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Top medic says cloth masks don’t protect against Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thai FDA issues warning about using Ivermectin to cure Covid-19
Thailand3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Latest news and situation in Chiang Mai, Sandbox update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 4,786 new cases, record high of 53 deaths
Northern Thailand4 hours ago

Rush to build extra field hospitals in Tak as over 600 new infections reported
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Restrictions may be eased at some Bangkok camps to allow essential work to continue
Tourism5 hours ago

Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending