Thailand
Chiang Rai police looking for robbers who grabbed gold valued over 3 million baht | VIDEO
Police in the northern Thai province of Chiang Rai are searching for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed gold chains valued over 3 million baht from a gold shop. The suspects reportedly fled the scene on a motorbike. The robbery happened yesterday afternoon.
Around 2:30, the robbers fired multiple shots from a handgun to intimidate the Yaowarat Sinthawee gold shop staff. They jumped over the counter, John Dillinger style, then grabbed 1.7 kg of “ornaments” valued at 3.1 million baht. Then, they absconded from the shop.
Police are checking CCTV footage for clues as well as a manhunt for the suspects.
In other gold shop robber news, a former security guard who allegedly stole “20 baht weight” of necklaces on Tuesday has been arrested in the eastern Thai province of Sa Kaeo.
34 year old Tharathep Jandaeng, was stopped a checkpoint in Saw Kaeo Tuesday night. His car was searched just outside the downtown area. Police found 19 gold necklaces. Each necklace weighed 1 baht. They found the jewellery under the back passenger seat.
The Sa Kaeo police had been on the lookout for a Toyota Vios with Nakhon Sawan licence plates.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
