Govenor enforces stricter tourism rules after indecency incident

Mae Hong Son Governor Chucheep Phongchai announced immediate measures to regulate tourism activities following an incident involving a foreign tourist couple engaging in indecent behaviour after tubing and consuming alcohol at a resort in Pai District, northern Thailand. Concerned about the potential negative impact on Pai’s tourism image, the governor emphasised the need for stringent guidelines and enhanced tourism management.

Local tourism officials and business operators will work together to establish these new regulations. Officials swiftly responded to reports of inappropriate behaviour by the foreign couple, visiting Pai to enforce the new rules. The resort owner had already filed a police report at Pai Police Station, documenting the incident, which occurred at 9.26pm, yesterday, July 14.

In response, Pai District and Mae Hong Son Tourist Police have conducted meetings with tourism operators to introduce new measures for tubing activities. These measures include prohibiting alcohol, mandating life jackets, and ensuring post-activity safety checks.

Medical teams will be on standby to attend to any injuries, and tourists will be provided with appropriate attire and safe transport to their accommodations. Efforts will also be made to educate tourists about respecting local culture and dressing appropriately. While most tourists already comply with these guidelines, authorities are committed to ensuring stringent adherence by all parties involved.

The governor’s proactive approach aims to maintain Pai’s reputation as a safe and respectful tourist destination, reported the Pattaya news.

