Man installs phone charger by shower, sparks safety debate

A quirky home improvement project captured the attention of the online world after a Facebook user shared an image of a newly installed phone charger—in the bathroom. The post, which quickly went viral, showed a man proudly displaying his handiwork: a charging station for his partner’s phone, strategically placed next to the showerhead.

The social media community was immediately abuzz with comments on the practicality and safety of such an installation, with many expressing concern over the potential hazards of mixing electricity with water. Despite the presence of a protective cover, the risk of water exposure to the electrical outlet raised alarm among netizens, as the charger was positioned in a spot that could easily be splashed during a shower.

While some were busy debating the wisdom of the decision, others speculated that the post might have been a humorous one, intended for laughs rather than actual home improvement advice. This suspicion was fueled by the fact that the post was made on April 1, coinciding with April Fools’ Day, which is traditionally a time for pranks and lighthearted deception.

The original post, made in a Facebook group called Housework Love with over 1.6 million members, simply stated, “Finished a beautiful job today. My partner wanted a phone charging station in the bathroom, so I made it happen.”

Accompanying the text was a photo of a man giving a thumbs-up next to the controversial installation, reported Sanook.

The spirited discussions that followed in the comments section reflected a diverse range of opinions and interpretations, turning the post into a viral sensation that sparked both concern and amusement among the digital community.

Whether the charger by the showerhead was a genuine attempt at convenience or just a clever April Fools’ joke, it succeeded in sparking a lively conversation about the intersection of technology and home safety.