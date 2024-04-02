Salt of the laundry: Table salt sparks cleaning revolution

Table salt has emerged as a surprisingly effective aid in the laundry process, not only enhancing the cleanliness of the washing machine but also delivering dual benefits for the clothes themselves. This inexpensive, common condiment has proven to be a thrifty and straightforward solution for maintaining both machine and garment hygiene, offering much more than meets the eye.

The use of table salt in the laundry offers several advantages. It is instrumental in cleaning the washing machine, which, over time, accumulates a significant amount of grime and residue that cannot be completely removed with water alone. Salt serves as an antibacterial agent, capable of combating various bacteria and germs without the need for disassembling machine parts.

One method of leveraging salt’s cleaning properties involves dissolving half a bowl of salt with laundry detergent in hot water. This mixture is then poured into the washing machine, followed by adding water and allowing it to soak for 30 minutes. By running the machine’s cleaning mode or a standard wash cycle, the dirt is visibly flushed out with the wastewater.

Another approach combines salt with baking soda and distilled white vinegar. The vinegar is first applied to a clean cloth until it saturates the fabric, which is then placed inside the washing machine on a spin cycle.

This vigorous action disperses the vinegar throughout the machine, helping to fade stains and contributing to a cleaner appliance. Following this, a small amount of baking soda and salt is added to the machine.

The combination of baking soda and vinegar creates a reaction that further dissolves grime. After adding more water and soaking for ten minutes, a normal wash cycle is commenced, resulting in visibly muddier water that indicates the removal of dirt.

Revitalise fabrics

Besides machine maintenance, washing clothes with salt can revitalise fabrics, making them softer as the salt softens the fibres. Adding a handful of salt to a hot water wash cycle can prolong the life of garments and diminish the fading of colours.

Salt also serves as a deodoriser for clothes. In the absence of fabric softener, a combination of salt and laundry detergent can eliminate unpleasant odours, leaving a gently fragrant scent without irritating the skin.

An intriguing laundry tip that many might not be aware of involves placing three ice cubes in the washing machine to help smooth out wrinkles, potentially reducing the need for ironing. It prompts the question of whether there is a standard method for washing intimate apparel and socks – seemingly trivial matters that many households may overlook, reported Sanook

The unassuming granules of table salt hold the secret to cleaner washing machines and fresher, brighter clothes, demonstrating that sometimes the most effective solutions are already at hand in the kitchen pantry.