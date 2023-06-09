Man hallucinates after drug use, raids neighbour’s home causing fear and chaos

Picture courtesy of มานิตย์ สนับบุญ Facebook

Yesterday, police in Kabin Buri, Prachinburi province were alerted to an incident involving a 50 year old man causing chaos in a neighbour’s home. The man, identified as Kla, displayed signs of drug-induced hallucinations and continually verbally abused residents, prompting police intervention. Kla was eventually taken for treatment at a local hospital.

Kabin Buri police responded to a call from assistant village chief Greangsak Duangcharoen regarding the disruptive behaviour of Kla, who had reportedly barged into his neighbour’s home and ransacked their belongings. Greangsak suggested that Kla had apparently been consuming illegal substances, leading to his erratic conduct.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found Kla wearing just a single white cloth, continuously shouting abuse at neighbours. Despite being restrained with ropes, Kla continued his tirade and even had a water bottle struck on his head in an attempt to subdue him. Authorities eventually managed to transport the unruly man to the emergency room of Kabin Buri Hospital for medical attention before transferring him for further treatment.

According to the assistant village chief, Kla had previously undergone treatment for drug-related issues on several occasions but had relapsed every time. Furthermore, Kla had been estranged from his family for a significant period and had been living with relatives.

