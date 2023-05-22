Burmese man attacks 3 colleagues with knife near Bangkok

Photo via Matichon

A Burmese man attacked three colleagues with a knife yesterday at the Owl Market in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

The incident took place around 5pm yesterday, May 21, at the Owl Market or Nok Hook Market along the Nonthaburi Bypass Road. Officers from Rattanathibet Police Station were notified of the incident and quickly arrived on the scene along with rescuers from the Por Tek Tung Foundation.

Upon arriving at the market entrance, officers found a 27 year old Burmese man named Min Yan Morn with a severe wound to his neck. Behind the market, a 49 year old Burmese woman named Yin Chawe was discovered with a wound to her head. Another victim, a 51 year old Burmese man named Arwin, suffered a knife injury to his left hand.

The attacker was identified as a 40 year old Burmese man named Ya Moi who sustained injuries to his head and face from a fight.

All the injured were employees of a car wash in the market. They were transported to Phra Nang Klao Hospital for further treatment.

A car wash employee, 42 year old Adul Laemjue, reported that Ya Moi disappeared from the shop for a day before returning and attacking others without a reason. Adul added that Ya Moi often spoke to himself and claimed that he could communicate with ghosts.

As of now, no further details regarding Ya Moi’s mental health condition or possible drug use have been disclosed. Police officers took possession of the knife used in the crime and plan to question Ya Moi after his treatment.

Back in March, a similar incident took place in Koh Pha Ngan, located in the southern province of Surat Thani. On that occasion, a Burmese man, Aung Htwe Niang, stabbed a Thai woman who had rejected his advances, as well as three of her friends, at a local laundry shop. Officers managed to arrest the attacker after spending over 30 hours searching for him in the forest.