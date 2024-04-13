Bangla Road comes alive as Songkran festival kicks off in Phuket

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Songkran celebrations kicked off with a bang on Bangla Road, Phuket yesterday and are expected to reach their peak today.

Throngs of people, both locals and international tourists, assembled on Thaweewong Road and Soi Bangla, drawn in by the popular water-splashing events.

Soi Bangla, famous for its energetic nightlife, became a bustling centre of daytime merriment as individuals from diverse countries and of all age groups partook in the traditional water fights. These water-splashing activities, which started in the afternoon, are set to continue until tomorrow evening, marking the conclusion of the official Songkran Music Festival On The Beach 2024 celebrations in Patong.

For the safety of those participating in the festivities, police officers have been deployed to keep an eye on alcohol consumption and avoid any untoward incidents.

Local vendors are making a brisk business selling water guns priced between 100 and 800 baht, along with refills available for 10 baht. One vendor reported a surge in tourist purchases of water guns, reflecting a higher demand compared to the previous year.

The Songkran Festival stretches beyond Soi Bangla, with activities taking place across three districts in Phuket. One such event, the alcohol-free Songkran No L Phuket 2024, has earned recognition as one of the top 15 Songkran events nationwide. This event, to be held on Dibuk Road in Phuket Town from 4pm to 10pm, will feature traditional Thai celebrations, such as Buddha statue bathing, food stalls, and non-alcohol booths.

Chalermsak Maneesri, the Mayor of Patong, and Chalermpong Saengdee, a Phuket MP from the Move Forward Party joined water fights on Bangla Road yesterday, reported Phuket News.

Chalermpong underscored the economic advantages brought to the region by the three-day festival. He urged residents and tourists alike to participate in the celebrations and contribute to the local economy. He also expressed optimism that the promise of a vibrant Songkran Festival will draw a significant influx of visitors to Phuket in the coming days.