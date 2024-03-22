Thai man shoots wife dead in attempted attack on sister-in-law

Published: 16:57, 22 March 2024
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข่าวภาคตะวันออก JR Eastern

A Thai man accidentally shot his wife dead in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima while trying to shoot his sister-in-law.

Officers from the Pakchong Police Station last night dashed to the shooting scene at a house in Soi Ban Song Thai on the Tetsaban 38 Road in the Pakchong district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police found the dead body of 41 year old Thai woman Nongnuch Permpiphat outside house number 48. She had a bullet wound in her back.

Nongnuch’s younger sister, 39 year old Nittaya Permpiphat, was found inside the house with two gunshot wounds to her right leg and stomach. She was taken to Pakchong Nana Hospital. Her condition has not yet been updated or reported.

The siblings’ mother, Nan Permpiphat, told police that the gunman was Nongnuch’s husband, 28 year old Atirat “Nueng” Homjantuek. Nueng fled the scene after the shooting.

According to the mother, Nueng had a row with Nittaya and her husband, Win. Prior to the shooting, Nueng engaged in a heated argument with Win over the phone. Nueng, who appeared to be intoxicated, later arrived at Win’s residence, where the incident occurred.

Upon his arrival, Nueng fired a single shot into the air, prompting Nittaya, Win, and Nongnuch to exit the house to investigate. Nueng then aimed the gun at Nittaya and fired, injuring her. Nongnuch intervened to protect her sister and was subsequently shot in the back.

Despite shooting his wife, Nueng did not stop. He chased after his sister-in-law as she tried to hide inside the house and shot her twice in the leg and body.

Nueng’s family members later took him to the police station at 10.30am today, March 22 to surrender to officers. Police did not clarify the charges issued against Nueng but he should face two charges for the crime including:

  • Section 288 of the Criminal Law: murder. The penalty is the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.
  • Section 295 of the Criminal Law: physically assaulting another person. The penalty is imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Crime News
