Man fatally stabs uncle, surrenders from hiding due to hunger

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A man in Nakhon Ratchasima fatally stabbed his uncle and attacked two others following a heated family dispute. After a period of hiding in the forest, he arranged a surrender, citing head pains and hunger.

District Chief Siwasek Sintharam and officers from the Phimai Police Station, along with local administrative officials, travelled to a rubber plantation in Rang Ga Yai subdistrict, Phimai district, to apprehend 60 year old Supap, who had been hiding in the forest following the fatal stabbing.

Supap had previously contacted his relatives to arrange his surrender. Upon seeing the police, he emerged from the forest and turned himself in. He was immediately transported to Phimai Police Station for further questioning.

Supap revealed that he originally lived in the mountains of Chiang Mai and did not possess any official identification documents due to his parent’s failure to register his birth. This lack of documentation led him to be mistaken for a foreigner.

He moved to Phimai district with his wife 30 years ago and had no previous conflicts with the victim, his 62 year old uncle, Somkid Chamchong.

The district chief reported that the conflict arose when Somkid reprimanded Supap for intervening in a dispute between Somkid’s sister-in-law, Amporn, and her son. Somkid allegedly scolded Supap for being a troublemaker when drunk, which Supap perceived as an insult.

Enraged, Supap stabbed Somkid and subsequently attacked Amporn and her son, injuring all three.

During the altercation, Supap was struck on the head with a hammer, causing him to bleed. After fleeing the scene and discarding the knife about 100 metres away, Supap asked a neighbour to take him to another village, where he hid in a rubber plantation for two kilometres from the crime scene.

Experiencing severe head pain and hunger, Supap decided to surrender, believing it would be safer. He now faces serious charges of premeditated murder and will be prosecuted accordingly, reported KhaoSod.