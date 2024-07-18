Fatal crash on Lampang-Phrae road kills woman, injures two others

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident involving a car and a 10-wheel truck occurred on the Lampang-Phrae road, just before reaching the Wang Ngern shrine, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to two others, including a one year old child.

Police from Mae Tha Police Station reported that the collision happened at 5pm yesterday, July 17. The police, including the duty investigator, forensic doctors from Mae Tha Hospital, and the Mae Tha Rescue Association, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Upon arrival, the responders found a black Toyota car with a Surin licence plate severely damaged on the right side, and its windshield shattered. Inside the vehicle were three passengers, two of whom were injured. Among them was a one year old boy with a cut on his lip. The rescue team from the Don Fai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation promptly transported him to the hospital.

Another injured passenger, identified as 40 year old Prachya, was conscious but suffering from chest pain and bleeding from the mouth. He was swiftly taken to Mae Tha Hospital for further treatment.

Tragically, a 45 year old woman, Chalita, was found dead in the car. The forensic team confirmed her death at the scene and transported her body to Mae Tha Hospital for further examination.

About 10 metres away from the car, the investigators found the other involved vehicle, a 10-wheel truck, positioned across the road with its front end damaged and headlights shattered from the impact.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Chalita was driving the car, accompanied by her younger brother Prachya and her one year old son, headed towards Phrae province. The truck was coming in the opposite direction.

The accident occurred on an S-curve section of the road, complicated by continuous rainfall, which likely caused one of the vehicles to lose control and veer into the other. The exact cause of the accident is still under thorough investigation by the police, reported KhaoSod.