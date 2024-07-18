Suspect wanted for gold heist at Bangkok department store

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A daring heist took place at a prominent department store in Min Buri district, Bangkok, where a lone rider made off with gold weighing 40 baht. The store’s CCTV captured the incident clearly, and the suspect was seen fleeing the scene on Ramkhamhaeng Road.

Officers from the Min Buri Police Station responded to a report of a theft at the Aurora Gold Shop at 11.20am today. The shop is located inside a well-known shopping centre on Sukhaphiban 3 Road, Min Buri district, Bangkok.

Upon arrival, the suspect had already fled the scene. The store manager described the perpetrator as a man dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt, black trousers, and sandals. He was also carrying a black shoulder bag with a red strap.

The suspect reportedly seized a tray of gold weighing approximately 40 baht, placed it into his shoulder bag, and dashed out of the store. He then escaped on a blue Honda Wave motorcycle, which had a rider’s delivery box attached to the back. Police could not determine the exact route the suspect took after fleeing down Ramkhamhaeng Road.

The initial investigation conducted by the Min Buri Police involved gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. They coordinated with the investigative division to expedite the pursuit and legal action against the suspect.

A witness gave a statement.

“The suspect was swift and seemed well-prepared. He knew exactly what he was doing and where to go.”

Police urged anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to come forward. The police are also reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding areas in hopes of identifying the suspect’s escape route.

The store manager expressed shock and concern over the incident, mentioning that the stolen gold’s value is substantial.

“We hope the police can catch the thief soon and recover the stolen property.”

Local businesses in the area have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately. Police patrols in Min Buri have been increased to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, reported KhaoSod.