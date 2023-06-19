Man fatally shoots himself while examining homemade gun in Ratchaburi

Picture courtesy of tourthai news Facebook

A 54 year old man, Nakorn Mhodcrue, accidentally shot himself while examining his homemade gun in Ratchaburi province, Thailand. Family members rushed him to a hospital, but he died en route, collapsing on the road 100 metres from where the incident took place.

At the scene of the accident, on a road near the family home, investigators found a substantial amount of blood along with a blue shirt and a homemade long-barrelled Thai gun. The weapon appeared to have been damaged; the barrel had been broken due to a misfire. Nakorn’s relatives revealed that he was a construction contractor and a gun aficionado. In his free time, he enjoyed adjusting and test-firing his firearms, mainly for hunting and fishing purposes, reported Khaosod.

On the day of the incident, Nakorn attempted to test-fire his homemade gun, but it failed to discharge. In an effort to fix the issue, he used a metal object to strike the barrel against the ground, which caused the gun to misfire and the bullet to penetrate his left chest area. Desperate for help, Nakorn asked his family to take him to the hospital. They attempted to transport him by motorbike, but he lost consciousness and collapsed on the road, where he passed away shortly after.

Another tragic incident happened in Chantaburi when a man accidentally shot his cousin and her two year old daughter, mistaking them for intruders. The shooting resulted in the death of the woman, while the child was critically injured and is currently receiving treatment in intensive care.

The shooting incident occurred last night at 9.30pm in a longan plantation in the central province of Chantaburi. Officers from Baan Plaeng Police Station and a rescue team were called to the scene and found two victims. One of them, a 32 year old woman named Wachira, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim, her daughter, was seriously injured. To read more click HERE