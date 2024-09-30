Shock drama in Phuket: Man rescued after electrocution

Picture courtesy of Phuket News

Emergency services in Phuket leapt into action yesterday after a man was electrocuted and left dangling from a power pole in Soi Nai Thon 3, Sakhu. The alarming incident was reported to the Phuket Provincial Police emergency call centre around 9.10am, yesterday, September 29 via the 191 hotline.

Officers from the Sakhu Police quickly rushed to the scene, situated outside a local hotel, and called in the Phuket branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) for support in the rescue operation.

Upon arrival, officers found the man hanging from the electric pole after suffering a shock from high-voltage electricity. To ensure the safety of everyone involved, PEA workers promptly cut off the power supply, allowing rescuers to carefully lower the injured man to safety.

He was then rushed to Thalang Hospital for urgent medical treatment, although details about his condition remain under wraps.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to this shocking incident, Phuket News reported.

In related news earlier this month, a mother was left devastated after discovering her 23 year old son dead in a garden, electrocuted while allegedly attempting to steal construction tools. The tragic incident occurred yesterday in a village in Chon Daen, Phetchabun province.

Police Lieutenant Sukit Chankaew from Chon Daen Police Station received a report of the incident and coordinated with Chon Daen Hospital’s medical team to investigate. At the scene, the deceased man was found lying face down with burn marks on both ankles.

He had tripped over a thin wire connected to a tree and a black electrical cable leading to a house’s power outlet. A drill press was found near the body, suggesting he had been dead for over six hours.

The man’s 60 year old mother arrived at the scene, breaking down in tears as she embraced her son’s body. She hurled curses at the homeowner and attempted to assault them but police and rescue workers intervened to calm her down.