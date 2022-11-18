Connect with us

Thailand

Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept

Published

 on 

Photo via สืบเสาะเลาะข่าวกับ ฅนนคร คนข่าว

A man who attacked and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept handed himself in to police. The man’s separated wife lies in a coma in a hospital as a result of the vicious assault.

The man, Surasak (surname reserved), reported his abusive action to the police yesterday. The 40 year old confessed to police that he strangled his estranged wife until she lost consciousness because she refused to have sex with him.

Officers arrived at Surasak’s house in the Phon Thong sub-district in the Isaan province of Kalasin and found his wife, 39 year old Sarika (surname reserved), lying on the bed with a bloody mouth.

Surasak told police that he had a strong feeling for sex so sneaked into his wife’s room. She refused and made him angry, lose control, and so he strangled her.

Surasak revealed that he has been with his wife for seven years but after a serious row decided to separate and he slept in a separate room.

Khaosod reported that Sarika is in critical condition. The doctor made known that her brain had been starved of oxygen which made her pass out unconscious and her front teeth were also broken.

Surasak was initially charged with physical assault which will result in him being jailed for up to two years and a fine of up to 40,000 baht according to Section 295 of the Criminal Law.

He is still being questioned and could face attempted murder charges.

 

