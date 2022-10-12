Abusive husband murders estranged wife & commits suicide

An abusive husband murdered his estranged wife in the car park of a condominium in Bangkok before later committing suicide at his house in the southern province of Pattalung.

The man’s estranged wife, 47 year old woman Klongkamon Sooksawat, was shot dead at the underground car park of a condominium in the Huay Kwang district of Bangkok at about 6.30pm, on Sunday, October 9.

The murdering husband, 60 year old Sathaporn Khaopuek, couldn’t accept his marriage was over and continued to menace his wife two years after they split up.

Klongkamon’s daughter informed the police that the murderer was her stepfather. She revealed how they both tried to hide from the monster in the condo’s car park. Klongkamon hid in the back of a car but Sathaporn managed to track her down and shot her.

Klongkamon’s daughter managed to flag down a taxi and flee the scene.

The Deputy Superintendent of Huay Kwang Police Station, Thanamet Wijitjariya, questioned Klongkamon’s daughter and family members after the incident.

The police report revealed that Klongkamon had two children from her first husband before meeting Sathaporn. They then went to live together in the southern province of Pattalung.

They broke up after two years because Sathaporn was an abusive husband and imprisoned his wife on a number of occasions. Klongkamon managed to escape his clutches and went to live with one of her daughters in Bangkok. This did not stop Sathaporn from stalking Klongkamon and her family members.

In August, Sathaporn travelled to Bangkok and kidnapped Klongkamon. The children filed a complaint to the police who safely delivered their mother back to them.

After the murder, Police tracked Sathaporn to his house in Pattalung. They tried to convince him to surrender but he locked himself in a bedroom with a gun in hand. He informed his relatives that he would like to be alone for ten minutes before surrendering.

The officer waited outside but Sathaporn decided to shoot himself.

The Nation Online reported that Sataporn had been charged several times in the past with cases relating to violence, gun use and possession, and fraud.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.