Thailand
Jealous husband allegedly kills wife
A man was arrested yesterday after he allegedly murdered his wife with a hammer at a house in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok.
Officers from the Nonthaburi Police Station were notified about the death of 31 year old Sararat Ratchasin on Monday, October 3, and immediately connected the murder to her missing husband, 44 year old Pairoj Singthong.
Pairoj’s sister, 68 year old Nookam Singthong, found Sararat’s body and reported it to the police.
The police tracked the husband using CCTV which caught him fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.
According to a Channel 7 report, he looked calm and assured and did not seem to be in any hurry.
Police finally caught up with Pairoj in the province and he was arrested. The alleged murderer said he did not mean to escape adding he knew the police would eventually find him. He said he left the murder scene to ride his motorcycle to calm his nerves before jail.
Pairoj told police that he had been drinking with his wife and they were drunk. He said he got angry because he was suspicious his wife was having an affair and she wanted to visit her home province without him.
Pairoj said he grabbed a hammer to nail the door shut and then swung at his wife in anger. He did not know how many times he hit her.
Pairoj admitted he hit her because he was drunk, jealous and angry he had to give her all his money.
He alleges that he found another man’s footprints outside their old house.
Pairoj told Thai media that he was sorry for what he had done and did not mean to kill her. He added he was willing to be punished in jail and would make merit for his wife.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Meditation retreat in lush garden setting coming up in central Thailand
Death of 66 children linked to an Indian cough medicine
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Drug traffickers and rangers battle in gunfight on Thai-Burmese border
Strong emotions and tea on the Myanmar border
Shark warning – illegal Chinese money lenders nailed in Pattaya
Bangkok airport shames driver for parking in disabled bay
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
Rumours of tension between Prayut and Prawit over flood comments
Jealous husband allegedly kills wife
Taiwan prepares for battle with China
17 of Thailand’s national parks close waterfalls and attractions due to floods
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in direction of Japan
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews3 hours ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of1 day ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
SMART Visa1 day ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Environment3 days ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Recent comments: