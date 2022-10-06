Jealous husband allegedly kills wife

A man was arrested yesterday after he allegedly murdered his wife with a hammer at a house in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok.

Officers from the Nonthaburi Police Station were notified about the death of 31 year old Sararat Ratchasin on Monday, October 3, and immediately connected the murder to her missing husband, 44 year old Pairoj Singthong.

Pairoj’s sister, 68 year old Nookam Singthong, found Sararat’s body and reported it to the police.

The police tracked the husband using CCTV which caught him fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

According to a Channel 7 report, he looked calm and assured and did not seem to be in any hurry.

Police finally caught up with Pairoj in the province and he was arrested. The alleged murderer said he did not mean to escape adding he knew the police would eventually find him. He said he left the murder scene to ride his motorcycle to calm his nerves before jail.

Pairoj told police that he had been drinking with his wife and they were drunk. He said he got angry because he was suspicious his wife was having an affair and she wanted to visit her home province without him.

Pairoj said he grabbed a hammer to nail the door shut and then swung at his wife in anger. He did not know how many times he hit her.

Pairoj admitted he hit her because he was drunk, jealous and angry he had to give her all his money.

He alleges that he found another man’s footprints outside their old house.

Pairoj told Thai media that he was sorry for what he had done and did not mean to kill her. He added he was willing to be punished in jail and would make merit for his wife.