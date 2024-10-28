Fowl play: Man busted for snatching rooster as pricey pet

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was arrested for stealing a prized fighting rooster worth 100,000 baht, claiming he only wanted to keep it as a pet. Police from Sai Mai Station used CCTV footage to track and apprehend him along with the stolen rooster.

Police were alerted to the theft by the caretaker of a rooster coop, who reported that a fighting rooster valued at approximately 100,000 baht had gone missing. The incident took place at Moo 8, Lat Sawai, Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani.

Advertisements

After receiving the report, police officers, led by Rangsan Sonsingh and Disayadej Yimyam, directed Promot Arachun and Kittikan Sinprakob to investigate the scene and review CCTV footage.

The investigation revealed that the suspect rode a white and blue Yamaha motorcycle. He was seen around Soi S. Wandi in Sai Mai, Bangkok, heading towards the rooster coop. The suspect then stole a prized fighting rooster and fled towards Soi Liap Khlong 3, Lam Luk Ka.

Responding to the information, Kittikan and the investigation team took the victim to the area mentioned. They identified 30 year old Jaroonrat, who matched the suspect seen on the CCTV footage. The motorcycle used in the crime and the stolen rooster were also found at the scene. The victim confirmed that the rooster in question was indeed the one that had been stolen.

The police confronted Jaroonrat with the CCTV footage, which showed him committing the theft. He admitted to the crime, stating that he only wanted to keep the rooster as a pet. Police then took Jaroonrat and the stolen rooster to the Sai Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a bicycle worth 15,000 baht was stolen from a Pattaya journalist, with the thief casually inflating the tyres before riding away, leaving a bag of sticky rice and pork behind. Advertisements CCTV footage from an apartment in Soi Thetsaban 1, Moo 1, Huai Yai Subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, captured the thief in action. The individual, identified as a Thai man, was seen wearing a black shirt and shorts and carrying a black backpack.