Pattaya pushes for CCTV at National Sports Centre

To tighten security at one of Pattaya’s key venues, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad proposed to install CCTV cameras at the National Sports Centre on Soi Chaiyaphruek 2, East Pattaya. The initiative, revealed during the Pattaya City Council meeting yesterday, September 11, aims to boost public safety by monitoring the area more effectively.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana presented the plan, seeking funds from the 2025 fiscal budget to support this project.

“The CCTV cameras will enhance security, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.”

Kritsana highlighted the importance of surveillance in safeguarding the community. The proposal was quickly approved, with the council citing authority under Section 31 of the Pattaya City Administration Act 1999 and its amendments, alongside Articles 15 and 19 of the council’s regulations.

The CCTV installation is part of a broader effort by Pattaya City to upgrade infrastructure ahead of the grand opening of the 20,000-capacity stadium in December 2025. The state-of-the-art facility is set to be a major draw for tourism, with officials eyeing potential world-class concerts and sporting events to fill the venue.

Mayor Poramet underlined the economic significance of the new stadium, urging continued government backing as further expansions are considered, reported Pattaya Mail.

“Construction is ahead of schedule, and we are keeping a close eye on progress.”

In related news, the much-anticipated renovation of the Pattaya Youth Centre faced frustrating delays, sparking concerns among top officials. The Chairman of the Pattaya Sports and Recreation Committee, Visan Petchtrakul, and Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat are deeply worried about the project’s progress.

Slated for transformation into a vibrant, multifunctional space themed: Music, Sports, Art, and Performance, the centre, located in Soi Thepprasit 9 has hit a significant snag.

In other news, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt acknowledged discovering unusual procurement patterns in gym equipment purchases for two sports centres managed by City Hall, with one treadmill costing as much as a car.