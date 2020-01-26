Man arrested after ‘fun nights’ ended up in robberies | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

Man arrested after 'fun nights' ended up in robberies

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Man arrested after 'fun nights' ended up in robberies
PHOTO: After operating around several provinces, he was eventually nabbed in Chonburi - INN News
A man has been arrested Chon Buri after organising to meet girls for a “night of fun” but robbing them instead in their own homes. Crime Suppression DivisionPolice arrested 28 year old Suchin in the Panas Nikom District this week. The warrant was issued by the Uthai Thani Provincial Court, but it wasn’t the only court after the man.

Last August 2019 one of the victims described to police that she met Suchin on a dating app. They chatted for a while and agreed to meet up at the girl’s house for some consensual fun together. She alleges that, when they met, he drugged her with sleeping pills and, when she woke up, Suchin was gone along with all her valuables.

Police say the robbery involved items valued at around 100,000 baht. This case happened on August 1 in Uthai Thani.

Later it emerged that Suchin had used the same modus operandi with women in different provinces. Eventually there were 4 arrest warrants issued out in his name from 4 different courts – Kanchanaburi Provincial Court in March 2019, Southern Bangkok Criminal Court in May 2019, Uthai Thani Court in August 2019, and Kalasin Provincial Court in September 2019. In all cases the scenario followed the same pattern. When Suchin was arrested he admitted to all crimes and will appear in provincial courts out of Chon Buri in the months to come.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Additional thermal screening for Chinese arrivals at Thai airports

PHOTO: Screenings are being ramped up in Thai airports for inbound Chinese flights - wamu.org

“The number of Chinese tourists is likely to drop by half this year – creating an enormous impact on Thailand’s tourism industry.”

Thailand’s health authorities are taking more stringent precautions over Chinese arrivals in Thailand following the confirmation of coronavirus case #6 in Hua Hin, a resort town south west of Bangkok. Panlop Singhaseni, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s governor, says they are currently awaiting the latest test results on a 73 year old Chinese woman who has been quarantined at a Hua Hin hospital after telling her hotel that she was suffering flu-like symptoms.

Latest global UPDATE.

The woman, a Chinese health official, landed on a plane from Wuhan on January 19 at Suvarnabhumi Airport and then hired a taxi to Hua Hin. She has been receiving treatment at a private hospital who, in turn, contacted the provincial medical office. The woman has since been quarantined.

Her travel companions and the taxi driver are also being contacted – her friends have told medical officials that they are feeling ok at the moment and have not exhibited any symptoms.

Suwanchai Watthanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Thai Department of Disease Control says the Public Health Ministry will handle the issue if the patient is confirmed to have contracted coronavirus (although some media outlets have already described the 73 year old’s case as ‘confirmed’).

He also reported that there are 20 cases of People Under Investigation currently in Thailand. All patients were found to have either stayed in or were travelling from Wuhan. Four of the patients are Chinese nationals. Two have already been discharged. The fifth, a Thai woman in Nakhon Pathom, has also been discharged. Passengers flying from nearby Chinese capitals, including Guangzhou in southern China, are also being routinely screened. Don Mueang Airport is now monitoring all flights from Guangzhou and directing passengers to a designated gate for screening. Some 24,000 passengers from China arrive at Don Mueang Airport every day.

“We’ve been doing beyond what is recommended and we started early.”

Passengers out of Wuhan, specifically, have been screened since January 3. As of last Friday, 53 people had been detected in as “suspected cases” and temporarily quarantined. 33 have already been quickly discharged.

“Checking the temperature of passengers travelling from high-risk areas remains the most effective detection tool.”

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai Airport reports that some 200-300 tourists are currently stranded and flights are being arranged to get them to their intended destinations within three days. The Secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Sumalee Wongcharoenkul, admits the current coronavirus situation is likely to evolved over the next two months and is likely to cause the number of Chinese tourists to drop by half this year – creating an enormous impact on Thailand’s tourism industry.

To put the issue into perspective, the US Centre for Disease Control estimates that influenza results in 9 – 45 million cases, that ends up in 140,000 – 810,000 hospitalisations and 12,000 – 61,000 deaths annually, over the past decade.

The novel coronavirus is another flu-like virus that is related to the SARS and MERS viruses that emerged and faded over the past two decades. Chinese health officials have already noted that the majority of recent deaths related to the novel coronavirus were in people with underlying health conditions, or the elderly.

Here’s the latest global update on the Coronavirus situation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Romeo robber arrested for drugging women in their homes

PHOTO: Police escort "Suchin after his arrest - Thai Residents
"Greetings from Thailand", escaped convict sends Belgian prison a postcard

PHOTO: Oualid Sekkaki, who escaped from Turnhout prison last month - HLN

“Greetings from Thailand”.

That was the message on the postcard sent to the directors of a Belgian prison. The sender? The management of Turnhout prison believe the greeting letter was from Oualid Sekkaki, who escaped last month. Sekkaki is one of five inmates who escaped from the Flemish prison in mid-December.

The letter was addressed to the three directors of the prison. In the envelope was his prison badge and a postcard with the words ‘Greetings from Thailand’. Sekkaki escaped from the Belgian prison with four other inmates on December 19, climbing over the prison wall then jumping into in a waiting getaway vehicle. Three of the men were recaptured in a nearby neighbourhood the following evening. A fourth, identified at the time as 38 year old Abderrahim Baghat, was captured by police in the Netherlands.

Monday’s postcard is the first sign of Sekkaki since his escape. Officers of the prison immediately informed police.

Oualid Sekkaki is the brother of the notorious “escape king” Ashraf Sekkaki, who also escaped from Turnhout prison in 2003, and Bruges prison ten years ago, in a hijacked helicopter. Ashraf is currently in prison in Morocco.

There is no indication if Sekkaki is actually in Thailand and Thai authorities haven’t confirmed if they’ve been contacted by Belgian police.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

