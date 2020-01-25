Iranian man falls to his death in Pattaya | The Thaiger

An Iranian man is dead after falling from an eight-storey building at a housing state in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district this morning. The body of the 55 year old man, whose name is being withheld until relatives are notified, was found face down on the ground behind the building at the Ekmongkhol housing estate in tambon Nong Prue. Pattaya police were notified at around 6:30am.

A security guard at the housing estate told police he had never seen the man. While patrolling the estate, he heard a thud behind the building. The building was new and not yet open for tenants. He rushed to check and found the body.

Police have yet to find out which floor the man fell from or the circumstances leading to his death. They are examining CCTV footage and calling those close to the man for questioning.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post