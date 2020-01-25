Iranian man falls to his death in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Iranian man falls to his death in Pattaya
An Iranian man is dead after falling from an eight-storey building at a housing state in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district this morning. The body of the 55 year old man, whose name is being withheld until relatives are notified, was found face down on the ground behind the building at the Ekmongkhol housing estate in tambon Nong Prue. Pattaya police were notified at around 6:30am.
A security guard at the housing estate told police he had never seen the man. While patrolling the estate, he heard a thud behind the building. The building was new and not yet open for tenants. He rushed to check and found the body.
Police have yet to find out which floor the man fell from or the circumstances leading to his death. They are examining CCTV footage and calling those close to the man for questioning.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
Pattaya
Swiss expat dies in Pattaya housing estate fire
A Swiss man is dead after a house fire in Pattaya yesterday morning. Pattaya City Police were notified of an incident at 6am at a house in a housing estate. Police, emergency responders, firefighters and reporters arrived at the scene to find smoke and panicked neighbours. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and a gas stove in the kitchen was found still on.
An 81 year old Swiss man was found choking from smoke inhalation. He was given CPR and medical assistance at the scene but was later pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family and the Swiss Embassy.
49 year old Phlaserdin Angel, a Filipino, survived the fire. He was found in a panicked state about several dogs who, it turns out, were rescued successfully by firefighters.
“He had lived with Angel at the house for some time. He was elderly and might have left the stove on by accident,” said a neighbour.
Police and investigators are continuing their investigation to find the specific cause of the fire.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime
Man survives drive-by shooting and crash, credits his Buddhist amulet
A Pattaya man who was fired upon and crashed into a power pole early yesterday morning is thanking his lucky Buddha and crediting his Buddhist amulet with saving his life. 30 year old Waranyoo Kaewmala’s car was shot nine times, yet somehow miraculously escaped unharmed.
Bang Lamung Police were notified of the incident at 2am rushed to the scene to find a damaged car had collided with a power pole. Nine bullet holes were found on the car, with Waranyoo still inside.
Waranyoo is the brother of a famous Thai boxer.
Bullets grazed his head, arm and shoulder, yet none of the bullets made a direct hit. His face was injured from the crash and he was rushed to a hospital, but was in good condition overall.
Waranyoo told police that while he was driving to his home, a pickup truck followed him closely and at high speed.
Police are continuing their investigation. They currently believe that it’s a personal conflict and hope to get more information from the victim.
If we were hime’d be buying a few lottery tickets this week, with the number 9 figuring prominently.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Strong waves drags pickup and jet ski into the sea in Chonburi
Strong waves have dragged a pickup truck and jet ski into the sea yesterday morning along the shores of Chonburi province, near Pattaya. At around 10:30am, 24 year old Phontawit Pradap used a pickup truck to tow a jet ski from the beach to the water in Saen Suk subdistrict.
While he was towing the jet ski along the shore, a “massive wave hit the jet ski”, causing both the jet ski and the pickup to get dragged into the sea.
Local residents rushed to help and pull the pickup truck and jet ski back out of the water. On the plus side, a new method of launching jet skis has now been tested.
Despite everything that happened, Pradap reportedly stayed in high spirits during the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
