Barking dog alerts owner about visiting cobra | The Thaiger

South
Barking dog alerts owner about visiting cobra
A pet dog saved its owner from what could have become an unpleasant encounter with a cobra, which visited his home in the southern Thai province of Trang, the story from Khaosod. Owner Winai Sangtip says he was watching television in his living room around 9pm when his dog began barking loudly. He opened the back door and saw a large snake curling under the washing machine.
Winai called local volunteer rescue foundation, who caught the cobra and put it in a cage. It was released into the remote forest areas in the morning.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Road deaths
Mother and baby killed in Nakhon Si Thammarat intersection
A mother and her 19 month old son have been killed after their motorcycle was struck by a car in a collision in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand. The incident occurred at a three-way junction on Therdphrakiat road in the main city district this morning around 8am, according to police.
The 38 year old motorcycle rider, Supanrat Srisawang, was making a right hand turn at the intersection into Therdphrakiat road, heading for the main Nakhon Si Thammarat city area, and cut in front of an oncoming car. She was seriously injured in the collision. Her 19 month old son, Kongpop Tuankupong, was seated in front of her. He suffered a broken neck and head injuries and died at the scene.
The mother was rushed to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The 32 year old driver of the silver sedan, Warissara Srisawang, who worked as a clerk at a nearby school, surrendered to police after the accident, according to the Bangkok Post.
PHOTO: Nujaree Raekrun
Environment
Fishermen catch albino dolphins on video playing in the Gulf of Thailand
A group of albino dolphins have delighted guests and fishermen in a fishing vessel off Songkhla’s Sathing Phra district in the Gulf of Thailand.
“SOS”, a LINE group, has posted a video clip of the dolphins.
The LINE group’s administrator related the story that three fishermen had seen the dolphins in the boundary area between Kradang Nga and Ja Ting Phra subdistricts last Sunday, according to The Nation.
“The fishermen discovered the group of albino dolphins while they pulled their fishing net onto their boat, believing that the dolphins followed the fish that were caught in the net.”
“Some of the dolphins swam around the boat, appearing to ask for food. One of the fishermen grabbed his phone and recorded the video clip, while they kept throwing fish from a basket to the dolphins until their fish stock ran out.”
Several SOS members posted comments appreciating the three fishermen’s actions and the “cute” albino dolphins, which are reasonably rare and a sign of good luck for many Thais.
SOURCE: The Nation
South
Base jumper rescued after dangling from cliff in Phattalung – UPDATE
The Austrian BASE jumper was dangling a cliff for eight hours in Phattalung province, 175 metres above the ground when his open parachute snagged on a rocky outcrop of a mountain before being rescued.
‘BASE’ stands for building, antenna, span, and earth.
The base jumper, 28 year old Johannes Klauser, is safe after a harrowing rescue on Monday afternoon, when winds blew him onto a cliff face and left him dangling around 175 metres off the ground from his snagged parachute in the southern province of Phattalung. The man went with his wife to the top of 250 metre high Khao Ok Thalu mountain in the morning. After jumping, winds blew him back onto the cliff, where his parachute became caught on a rock, leaving him hanging.
The spectacle of a man suspended from a ledge enveloped in a billowing parachute drew many locals, while police and rescue workers tried to save him.
Eventually, last night, local Thai rock climber Santhiti Rompothong managed to climb down the near-vertical cliff to free the jumper.
The near-fatal jump was not Klauser’s first. He and several friends performed jumps to mark National Children’s Day on Saturday. Local media report that the Austrian had twice performed jumps from the same mountaintop without incident.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
