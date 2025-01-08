British tourists’ speedboat crashes into Thai mangrove forest (video)

Photo from screenshot of Daily Mail video

A holiday speedboat carrying British tourists on an idyllic island-hopping adventure turned into a nightmare when the vessel smashed into trees in southern Thailand, prompting screams from panicked passengers.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 3 during a journey between Koh Lipe and Koh Lanta. Shocking footage shows terrified passengers clinging to their seats as the speedboat hurtled off course, skidding onto land and slicing through a mangrove forest.

Derbyshire tourist Ellie Neary recalled the scary incident.

“Our speedboat crashed at high speed onto land while travelling between Koh Lipe and Koh Lanta. The driver lost control and smashed into the trees. It was the scariest thing that happened to me on the trip. It was lucky nobody was hurt.”

Despite the chaotic crash, which left tourists visibly shaken, there were no serious injuries reported.

The drama unfolded just days before another terrifying mishap involving British travellers. In Kanchanaburi, a tree hacked down by an illegal logger crashed onto a bus carrying three young British women and 33 others, leaving 11 people injured. The driver narrowly avoided plunging the vehicle off a hillside.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maneephat Pengklet confirmed, “At least 10 passengers suffered minor injuries from shattered glass and branches. One Canadian tourist remains in ICU.”

Thailand’s tourism industry has faced scrutiny over its lax safety measures. Unqualified boat operators and ageing vehicles have led to numerous high-profile accidents. November 2018 saw a ferry disaster off Phuket killing dozens, while a boat capsized near Koh Pha Ngan last month claimed the life of a South Korean tourist, reported the Daily Mail.

In a similar report, on the last day of 2023, tragedy struck when a speedboat carrying seven Russian tourists, including a five year old girl, crashed into rocks at Koh Maithon while returning to Phuket from Phi Phi Island. The young girl sadly lost her life in the incident.

In other news, tragedy struck the Chao Phraya River in August last year when a shuttle boat, operated by Chao Phraya Express Boat, collided with an empty chartered tour boat, resulting in injuries to four passengers.