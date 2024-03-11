Malaysian bride’s heartbreak as husband strays with bridesmaid

A Malaysian bride faced a heartbreaking betrayal just 40 days into her marriage when she discovered her husband’s infidelity with one of her bridesmaids. The revelation led to a courageous decision to divorce and remove the toxicity from her life.

Siti Nur Eiyasah, who had known her husband for four years before tying the knot, faced no issues during their courtship. However, the dynamics changed drastically after the wedding, when a third party, her bridesmaid, became involved.

In the days leading up to the marriage, Eiyasah’s then-fiancé had invited the woman for coffee, claiming she was a close friend of his. Eiyasah consented without suspicion and even agreed to include her as one of her bridesmaids at her husband’s request.

The trust Eiyasah had in the pair was unshaken until her wedding day when she accidentally stumbled upon a video on her husband’s phone showing him and the bridesmaid in an intimate embrace. Confronted, her husband claimed the video was staged to incite jealousy in the woman’s ex-partner.

Eiyasah recounted, “On our wedding day, she genuinely served as one of my bridesmaids. But that afternoon, when we were supposed to have an outdoor photo shoot, I decided to check his phone. I was shocked to see the video of their intimate behavior.”

Shortly after the wedding, Eiyasah’s instincts told her that the relationship between her husband and the bridesmaid was far from platonic. Her suspicions were confirmed, they were not just friends but lovers. Resolute in her decision, Eiyasah chose to leave the painful relationship behind, filing for divorce with determination.

“I believed in my instincts, and soon after, everything was revealed. My former husband promised he would cease all contact with her. Yet recently, I discovered he had seen her again. When I was about to check his phone, he got angry and said he wanted a divorce. He stated he would choose her because she understood him better than I did.”

This story of betrayal and courage highlights the painful reality of infidelity and the strength it takes to walk away from a relationship marred by deceit. Eiyasah’s ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the importance of trust and fidelity in marriage.