Thailand
Mahidol University: We did not state Fingerroot is effective medicine for treating Covid-19 symptoms
Mahidol University, located in Nakhon Pathom, a central Thai province, has denied they are associated with any claims made by product advertisers that extracts from Fingerroot, a root that has the appearance of long, jaundiced fingers, can be used to treat Covid-19 sufferers.
A rector from the university, Professor Dr. Banchong Mahaisavariya, attempted to distance the university from the advertisers’ claims by explaining the “root” of the problem was a research report put out by the University, as well as the Thailand Centre of Excellence for Life Sciences. The report was concerning the efficacy of extracts from fingerroot in relation to curbing the spread of the virus.
The rector maintained in a statement that the claims put forth by the advertisers were issued without the Mahidol University or TCELS’S approval. The statement elaborated on the discovery that extracts from Fingerroot are effective at killing the SAR-CoV-2 virus.
The statement said, however, that researchers had discovered that extracts from Fingerroot are effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus and halting its spread in test tubes. However, further studies are still being conducted to assess the safety and efficacy of the extracts, as well as determining the correct dosage for humans, if any at all.
Fingerroot is notable for its use in everyday cooking and has antiallergenic, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antiulcer properties, which make it a popular traditional medicine used throughout Southeast Asia and Indo-China. It has not been shown to be effective in treating Covid-19 symptoms for humans, yet.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thailand
Police in Koh Samui arrest 9 people for gathering and drinking alcohol
Police in Koh Samui arrested 9 people for allegedly gathering and drinking alcohol, a violation of the strict disease control rules put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The island has been working to contain the virus and administer vaccines quickly to prepare for the reopening to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1 under a travel model similar to Phuket.
Bo Phut police raided the One Hundred Bar and arrested the owner, 46 year old Nathamon, on charges of breaking emergency orders by serving alcohol. 3 British men at the bar were arrested and taken to the Bo Phut police station. Police also raided the Sariya Beauty and Salon were they say a small group was gathering. 3 Thais and a British national were arrested.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Phuket
Man dies after receiving Sinovac vaccine in Phuket
A man died the day after he received his first dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials say the cause of death was a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions”. But the man’s wife claims the death was due to the vaccine.
43 year old Winai Hemin from Phang Nga, just a north of Phuket, was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday at the Phuket airport. His wife, 32 year old Poranee Ngamsap, says he got a mild fever which got worse that night. He also complained of chest pains. The next day, he died at the Phang Nga Hospital.
While doctors say the death was caused by a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions,” without detailing specifics, Poranee says her husband died from the vaccine. She says he had underlying conditions of high cholesterol.
“We are confident that the cause of death is definitely due to the Covid-19 vaccination.”
Doctors have asked Winai’s family for permission to perform an autopsy on the body to investigate the cause of death, but the family does not want an autopsy done as they would like to keep to Muslim funeral rites and bury the body as quickly as possible.
While an autopsy is not underway, a sample of the man’s DNA was taken and is now being examined by the Department of Disease Control.
The Phang Nga Provincial Public Health Office Deputy Chief denied that health officials are attempting to sweep the man’s death under the rug. He reassured the public that health officials are working to determine the cause of death.
“In addition, we will investigate the vaccines administered to the deceased and those with side effects, and further detailed studies will be conducted with the relevant departments at the district level, and the ministry will send this information to the Central Vaccine Committee to continue their investigation”.
“For people who have registered to receive the vaccine, do not be afraid. If you have a medical condition or suffer anxiety, please consult a doctor or health worker at a public health facility near you”.
As of yesterday, the man’s death was not known to health officials who are associated with vaccination rollout at the Phuket airport. It has been reported in Thai media that after the man’s death was reported, registration for vaccinations in Phuket has dropped by half.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Social media users can face legal action for spreading false Covid-19 information
Those who post false information about the Covid-19 situation in Thailand could face legal action. Several people are facing charges for posts they made on social media with misleading information on the spread of the coronavirus in Thailand and vaccine side effects. The false statements could potentially provoke social unrest and threaten national security, according to the Digital, Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn.
Under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act, posting information that could provoke social unrest and threaten national security, such as false information on the Covid-19 situation, is illegal and carries a punishment of up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht. Misleading posts about the pandemic and Covid-19 vaccines also violate the Emergency Decree. Breaching the emergency orders carries a maximum penalty of 2 years imprisonment and a 40,000 baht fine. The minister warns that those who spread false information or news online will be charged.
“I’d like to warn people to think twice before posting fake or distorted news on the internet, or else legal action will follow.”
Officers recently arrested 6 people Bangkok, Chon Buri and Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya for allegedly violating both the Computer Crime Act and Emergency Decree for social media posts they made. 12 other people have been ordered to delete posts.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
