image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Mor Prom Covid-19 vaccine registration Line account scrapped

Neill Fronde

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Mor Prom Line App will no longer be used to make vaccine appointments. (via Line)

Less than a month after its not-so-triumphant launch, the Mor Prom Line account for vaccine registration, like so many Covid-19 plans before it, has been scratched. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the government decided to discontinue to online registration scheme in anticipation of the platform being overwhelmed by coming sign-ups. The plan is now to keep Mor Prom as a resource exclusively for follow-ups after the first and second vaccine. The Line account will still handle side effect reports and vaccine certificates, but no longer process vaccine appointment registration.

The CCSA now believes that local government should handle vaccines, calling on provincial authorities in each of Thailand’s 77 provinces to create their own online vaccine registration process in place of Mor Prom. Bangkok, Phuket and Nontha Buri already have online systems in place to handle mass registration for their provinces.

The theory is that different areas have different needs and should allocate their vaccines accordingly. Some provinces have major Covid-19 outbreaks and need to prioritise frontline and at-risk workers for vaccination, while areas with less current infections can focus on injecting elderly and people with health conditions that make them vulnerable.

The CCSA is guaranteeing that any appointments made on Mor Prom by the elderly and those with any of the 7 chronic illnesses that Thailand has designated as high risk will be honoured. Those groups would not have to reapply for new vaccine appointments. But, shortly after announcing that all people can register to get vaccinated through the Line account including foreigners, the government changed its mind and cancelled all plans for national registration.

The plan until today was to amalgamate bookings from the Mor Prom account that was only launched at the start of the month with people who made vaccine appointments by walking into local clinics and hospitals and with health volunteers in their area to create a centralised database of appointments. Though the stated intention was to put vaccination appointments into the hands of provincial authorities, as of now, there is no coherent instructions for anyone seeking to register for a vaccine.

In Thailand so far, just under 1 million people have been fully vaccinated with 2 injections, and 2.16 more have received their first shot only. 8% of those are in the elderly and at-risk category still guaranteed appointments made in Mor Prom. 34% of vaccines were administered in areas with the worst outbreaks, and 57% went to medical and frontline workers continually exposed to Covid-19 patients.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

5 Comments

5 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Mister Stretch

    Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    You just gotta love ’em.

    They set this thing up to make vaccine registration possible but then…”The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the government decided to discontinue to online registration scheme in anticipation of the platform being overwhelmed by coming sign-ups.”

    They scrapped it because they anticipated it being overwhelmed? Why didn’t they design it better in the first place, or think before launching it?

    Oh, yeah, that’s right. I shouldn’t use “think” and “ahead” when talking about these people.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Mjm

    Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 9:59 pm

    I once read that by 2025 Thailand was joining the international space programme.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Mike White

    Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:32 pm

    They should have let the provinces handle the vaccines from the start they might have done a better job

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    sydneyB

    Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:39 pm

    Was this jerk really a General???

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    sydneyB

    Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:40 pm

    Meanwhile back on Planet Earth General

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Thailand

Mahidol University: We did not state Fingerroot is effective medicine for treating Covid-19 symptoms

Jack Arthur

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By

Photo by Lot Keymeulen from Flickr.

Mahidol University, located in Nakhon Pathom, a central Thai province, has denied they are associated with any claims made by product advertisers that extracts from Fingerroot, a root that has the appearance of long, jaundiced fingers, can be used to treat Covid-19 sufferers.

A rector from the university, Professor Dr. Banchong Mahaisavariya, attempted to distance the university from the advertisers’ claims by explaining the “root” of the problem was a research report put out by the University, as well as the Thailand Centre of Excellence for Life Sciences. The report was concerning the efficacy of extracts from fingerroot in relation to curbing the spread of the virus.

The rector maintained in a statement that the claims put forth by the advertisers were issued without the Mahidol University or TCELS’S approval. The statement elaborated on the discovery that extracts from Fingerroot are effective at killing the SAR-CoV-2 virus.

The statement said, however, that researchers had discovered that extracts from Fingerroot are effective at killing the SARS-CoV-​2 virus and halting its spread in test tubes. However, further studies are still being conducted to assess the safety and efficacy of the extracts, as well as determining the correct dosage for humans, if any at all.

Fingerroot is notable for its use in everyday cooking and has antiallergenic, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antiulcer properties, which make it a popular traditional medicine used throughout Southeast Asia and Indo-China. It has not been shown to be effective in treating Covid-19 symptoms for humans, yet.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Thailand

Police in Koh Samui arrest 9 people for gathering and drinking alcohol

Tanutam Thawan

Published

7 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By

Photo via Bo Phut Police

Police in Koh Samui arrested 9 people for allegedly gathering and drinking alcohol, a violation of the strict disease control rules put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The island has been working to contain the virus and administer vaccines quickly to prepare for the reopening to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1 under a travel model similar to Phuket.

Bo Phut police raided the One Hundred Bar and arrested the owner, 46 year old Nathamon, on charges of breaking emergency orders by serving alcohol. 3 British men at the bar were arrested and taken to the Bo Phut police station. Police also raided the Sariya Beauty and Salon were they say a small group was gathering. 3 Thais and a British national were arrested.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Phuket

Man dies after receiving Sinovac vaccine in Phuket

Jack Arthur

Published

8 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By

Photo by Governo do Estado de São Paulo from Flickr.

A man died the day after he received his first dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials say the cause of death was a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions”. But the man’s wife claims the death was due to the vaccine.

43 year old Winai Hemin from Phang Nga, just a north of Phuket, was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday at the Phuket airport. His wife, 32 year old Poranee Ngamsap, says he got a mild fever which got worse that night. He also complained of chest pains. The next day, he died at the Phang Nga Hospital.

While doctors say the death was caused by a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions,” without detailing specifics, Poranee says her husband died from the vaccine. She says he had underlying conditions of high cholesterol.

“We are confident that the cause of death is definitely due to the Covid-19 vaccination.”

Doctors have asked Winai’s family for permission to perform an autopsy on the body to investigate the cause of death, but the family does not want an autopsy done as they would like to keep to Muslim funeral rites and bury the body as quickly as possible.

While an autopsy is not underway, a sample of the man’s DNA was taken and is now being examined by the Department of Disease Control.

The Phang Nga Provincial Public Health Office Deputy Chief denied that health officials are attempting to sweep the man’s death under the rug. He reassured the public that health officials are working to determine the cause of death.

“In addition, we will investigate the vaccines administered to the deceased and those with side effects, and further detailed studies will be conducted with the relevant departments at the district level, and the ministry will send this information to the Central Vaccine Committee to continue their investigation”.

“For people who have registered to receive the vaccine, do not be afraid. If you have a medical condition or suffer anxiety, please consult a doctor or health worker at a public health facility near you”.

As of yesterday, the man’s death was not known to health officials who are associated with vaccination rollout at the Phuket airport. It has been reported in Thai media that after the man’s death was reported, registration for vaccinations in Phuket has dropped by half.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending