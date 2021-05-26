Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mor Prom Covid-19 vaccine registration Line account scrapped
Less than a month after its not-so-triumphant launch, the Mor Prom Line account for vaccine registration, like so many Covid-19 plans before it, has been scratched. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the government decided to discontinue to online registration scheme in anticipation of the platform being overwhelmed by coming sign-ups. The plan is now to keep Mor Prom as a resource exclusively for follow-ups after the first and second vaccine. The Line account will still handle side effect reports and vaccine certificates, but no longer process vaccine appointment registration.
The CCSA now believes that local government should handle vaccines, calling on provincial authorities in each of Thailand’s 77 provinces to create their own online vaccine registration process in place of Mor Prom. Bangkok, Phuket and Nontha Buri already have online systems in place to handle mass registration for their provinces.
The theory is that different areas have different needs and should allocate their vaccines accordingly. Some provinces have major Covid-19 outbreaks and need to prioritise frontline and at-risk workers for vaccination, while areas with less current infections can focus on injecting elderly and people with health conditions that make them vulnerable.
The CCSA is guaranteeing that any appointments made on Mor Prom by the elderly and those with any of the 7 chronic illnesses that Thailand has designated as high risk will be honoured. Those groups would not have to reapply for new vaccine appointments. But, shortly after announcing that all people can register to get vaccinated through the Line account including foreigners, the government changed its mind and cancelled all plans for national registration.
The plan until today was to amalgamate bookings from the Mor Prom account that was only launched at the start of the month with people who made vaccine appointments by walking into local clinics and hospitals and with health volunteers in their area to create a centralised database of appointments. Though the stated intention was to put vaccination appointments into the hands of provincial authorities, as of now, there is no coherent instructions for anyone seeking to register for a vaccine.
In Thailand so far, just under 1 million people have been fully vaccinated with 2 injections, and 2.16 more have received their first shot only. 8% of those are in the elderly and at-risk category still guaranteed appointments made in Mor Prom. 34% of vaccines were administered in areas with the worst outbreaks, and 57% went to medical and frontline workers continually exposed to Covid-19 patients.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
5 Comments
Leave a Reply
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Mahidol University: We did not state Fingerroot is effective medicine for treating Covid-19 symptoms
Mahidol University, located in Nakhon Pathom, a central Thai province, has denied they are associated with any claims made by product advertisers that extracts from Fingerroot, a root that has the appearance of long, jaundiced fingers, can be used to treat Covid-19 sufferers.
A rector from the university, Professor Dr. Banchong Mahaisavariya, attempted to distance the university from the advertisers’ claims by explaining the “root” of the problem was a research report put out by the University, as well as the Thailand Centre of Excellence for Life Sciences. The report was concerning the efficacy of extracts from fingerroot in relation to curbing the spread of the virus.
The rector maintained in a statement that the claims put forth by the advertisers were issued without the Mahidol University or TCELS’S approval. The statement elaborated on the discovery that extracts from Fingerroot are effective at killing the SAR-CoV-2 virus.
The statement said, however, that researchers had discovered that extracts from Fingerroot are effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus and halting its spread in test tubes. However, further studies are still being conducted to assess the safety and efficacy of the extracts, as well as determining the correct dosage for humans, if any at all.
Fingerroot is notable for its use in everyday cooking and has antiallergenic, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antiulcer properties, which make it a popular traditional medicine used throughout Southeast Asia and Indo-China. It has not been shown to be effective in treating Covid-19 symptoms for humans, yet.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Police in Koh Samui arrest 9 people for gathering and drinking alcohol
Police in Koh Samui arrested 9 people for allegedly gathering and drinking alcohol, a violation of the strict disease control rules put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The island has been working to contain the virus and administer vaccines quickly to prepare for the reopening to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1 under a travel model similar to Phuket.
Bo Phut police raided the One Hundred Bar and arrested the owner, 46 year old Nathamon, on charges of breaking emergency orders by serving alcohol. 3 British men at the bar were arrested and taken to the Bo Phut police station. Police also raided the Sariya Beauty and Salon were they say a small group was gathering. 3 Thais and a British national were arrested.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Man dies after receiving Sinovac vaccine in Phuket
A man died the day after he received his first dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials say the cause of death was a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions”. But the man’s wife claims the death was due to the vaccine.
43 year old Winai Hemin from Phang Nga, just a north of Phuket, was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday at the Phuket airport. His wife, 32 year old Poranee Ngamsap, says he got a mild fever which got worse that night. He also complained of chest pains. The next day, he died at the Phang Nga Hospital.
While doctors say the death was caused by a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions,” without detailing specifics, Poranee says her husband died from the vaccine. She says he had underlying conditions of high cholesterol.
“We are confident that the cause of death is definitely due to the Covid-19 vaccination.”
Doctors have asked Winai’s family for permission to perform an autopsy on the body to investigate the cause of death, but the family does not want an autopsy done as they would like to keep to Muslim funeral rites and bury the body as quickly as possible.
While an autopsy is not underway, a sample of the man’s DNA was taken and is now being examined by the Department of Disease Control.
The Phang Nga Provincial Public Health Office Deputy Chief denied that health officials are attempting to sweep the man’s death under the rug. He reassured the public that health officials are working to determine the cause of death.
“In addition, we will investigate the vaccines administered to the deceased and those with side effects, and further detailed studies will be conducted with the relevant departments at the district level, and the ministry will send this information to the Central Vaccine Committee to continue their investigation”.
“For people who have registered to receive the vaccine, do not be afraid. If you have a medical condition or suffer anxiety, please consult a doctor or health worker at a public health facility near you”.
As of yesterday, the man’s death was not known to health officials who are associated with vaccination rollout at the Phuket airport. It has been reported in Thai media that after the man’s death was reported, registration for vaccinations in Phuket has dropped by half.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Mor Prom Covid-19 vaccine registration Line account scrapped
Mahidol University: We did not state Fingerroot is effective medicine for treating Covid-19 symptoms
6 arrested in Pattaya for illegal online gambling operation
Thailand News Today | BKK clubs deny responsibility, Sinopharm for Thailand, 2,455 cases | May 26
DIT chews on regulations to lower food delivery service fees
Repairman hospitalised after plummeting off roof in Pattaya
Police in Koh Samui arrest 9 people for gathering and drinking alcohol
Woman driving to market slides into canal, drowns in flash flood
Thailand gets onboard with ridesharing taxi app regulations
Man dies after receiving Sinovac vaccine in Phuket
6 people arrested for allegedly running 200 million baht “romance scam”
Police in Bangkok arrest 6 people on gambling and drug charges
Social media users can face legal action for spreading false Covid-19 information
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,455 new cases and 41 deaths, provincial totals
Good Morning Thailand | 1 minute Covid test, 5 year tourism recovery, Bangkok update
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Air passengers in the US may face random weigh-ins
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Tourism officials focus on safety to differentiate Phuket from rest of Thailand
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events13 hours ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
- Bangkok3 days ago
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sunday UPDATE: 3,382 new infections and 17 deaths, provincial totals
Mister Stretch
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 9:19 pm
You just gotta love ’em.
They set this thing up to make vaccine registration possible but then…”The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the government decided to discontinue to online registration scheme in anticipation of the platform being overwhelmed by coming sign-ups.”
They scrapped it because they anticipated it being overwhelmed? Why didn’t they design it better in the first place, or think before launching it?
Oh, yeah, that’s right. I shouldn’t use “think” and “ahead” when talking about these people.
Mjm
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 9:59 pm
I once read that by 2025 Thailand was joining the international space programme.
Mike White
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:32 pm
They should have let the provinces handle the vaccines from the start they might have done a better job
sydneyB
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:39 pm
Was this jerk really a General???
sydneyB
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:40 pm
Meanwhile back on Planet Earth General