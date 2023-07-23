Car fire: Luxury vehicle bursts into flames on Bhumibol Bridge, family escapes unharmed

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A prestigious factory owner and his family barely escaped when their luxury vehicle spontaneously caught fire on the Bhumibol Bridge. The car fire incident took place while the man was driving his wife and three children home from a shopping centre. The entire car was burned when the fire took hold, however, incredibly, there were no injuries.

Yesterday, an investigator from Phra Pradaeng Police Station, Samut Prakan Province, received a report of a car fire on the Bhumibol Bridge heading towards Suksawat road. The car fire occurred approximately 300 metres before reaching ground level in Bang Phueng Sub-district in Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan Province. Officials from the Lad Luang Municipal Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office were notified and promptly dispatched a fire engine.

Upon arrival, a fierce fire was ravaging a luxurious Toyota Harrier with the registration 1 Kor Chor 861 Bangkok. It took the officials thirty minutes to extinguish the blaze, resulting in complete damage to the vehicle. The driver, a 55 year old man and owner of a shoe factory was escorting his family: his wife and three children, home from Central Rama 3. They were heading back to their residence in Soi Suksawat 78, reported KhaoSod.

As they reached the scene of the car fire incident, they heard two explosions near the rear of the vehicle. In an attempt to get to a safer area, the man drove the car further downhill as quickly as possible. However, before reaching the ground level approximately 300 metres below, the car filled with foul-smelling smoke. He was forced to halt the car, allowing his family to exit. After a short while, flames appeared at the rear of the vehicle, however, luckily, no one was injured.

Subsequently, the vehicle was towed and stored at the Phra Pradaeng Police Station. Further investigations will be carried out to determine the root cause of this incident. The precise reason for the car fire is yet to be uncovered.