Food allergy: Thai woman’s severe reaction to buffet lunch prompts food safety warning

Photo courtesy of Sanook

The consequences of eating from a well-known buffet have led a woman to suffer severe food allergy reactions. She took to TikTok to recount her ordeal, warning others of the potential risks associated with consuming food from such establishments, and calling for businesses to exercise more caution in regard to food safety.

The woman posted a video on TikTok wherein she voiced her hope, “that this incident won’t happen to anyone else, because it’s not worth it at all. It’s bad for health and spirit, and it wastes so much life. I sincerely hope that the restaurant will be more careful about checking the quality and safety of the food for the safety of all consumers.”

In the video, she relayed her own experience that began on July 15, during lunchtime, when after eating from a specific buffet in a shopping mall, she noticed a rash on her body while she was still having her meal. At that time, she didn’t realize the severity of her food allergy and dismissed it.

An hour elapsed and the red rash started to spread extensively across her body. After eating allergy medicine, to her despair, the rash continued to persist, by July 19, she decided to go to the hospital. Despite being treated with steroid injections throughout her stay, her condition did not show signs of improvement.

Initial assessment by the doctor stated that symptoms were not of a regular food allergy but were a reaction to certain chemicals present in the consumed food. This could be a certain type of chemical found in sodium, in substances intended to freeze food or in other diverse food preservatives.

Follow us on :













She further warned “Hopefully this story will be a reminder for the buffet line, including frozen food and those who like to eat raw food. Please be very careful. Even good places do not guarantee safety all the time.”

She has reported the food allergy incident to the buffet restaurant and is eagerly waiting to see how they take responsibility for it, and what measures they will implement to assure food quality and safety, reported Sanook.