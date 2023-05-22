Lop Buri monkeys suffer heatwave, locals urge support

Photo via Facebook/ tourthai news

Concerned residents are urging government agencies to provide support to monkeys residing in Lop Buri province landmarks, the Phra Kan Shrine and Phra Prang Sam Yot, after a scorching heatwave restricted the movements of its monkeys.

Lop Buri finds itself in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures reaching a scorching 41 degrees Celsius. Residents are concerned because the intense heat has caused the monkeys to seek shelter in the shade from noon to dark. The pavements are too hot for them and their only retreat, water ponds, have dried up.

Over one large water pond hangs a rope ladder allowing the monkeys to climb and playfully chase each other. Last year they were able to jump, swim, and enjoy themselves in the pond from morning to dark. Other than cooling themselves off, their playful movements also entertain tourists who come to pay homage to the shrine.

Dozens of monkeys are now unable to access the water ponds because they’ve run dry. Now, the monkeys have to take shelter with their families under the trees, in the nearby school, or inside the Phra Prang Sam Yot.

Lop Buri residents have asked officials to fill the pond daily during the hot season, ensuring that the monkeys have enough water to drink and play in, and to help them to cool off. This would alleviate the monkeys’ stress and reduce aggressive and irritable behaviours.

Residents also urged visitors not to give harmful substances or objects to the monkeys as a man was seen in a viral video last year giving a cigarette to a monkey.

In April this year, over 10 monkeys in the area were stolen. Locals believe that a money trafficking gang caught them and transferred them abroad. One witness reported to the media that he saw three people feeding the monkeys before shooting them with anaesthetic darts.