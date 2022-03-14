Connect with us

Thailand

Swimming pools built for monkeys in Lop Buri to prevent aggression from heat

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

With Thailand entering the summer season, macaque monkeys in the country’s “Monkey City,” Lop Buri, have a swimming pool to cool them off – and to prevent another as the war between the groups of macaques. As temperatures rise, so do tempers, and hot weather has possibly played a part in the massive clashes between groups of hundreds of monkeys.

There have been a few so-called “monkey wars” in Lop Buri over the past two years where hundreds of monkeys swarmed the streets in a massive fight. In Lop Buri, there are two main groups of monkeys – the monkeys that occupy the temple ruins in the city centre and the monkeys that occupy the streets. Some speculate the two groups clashed due to aggression from hunger or heat.

To avoid another monkey war, the provincial authorities built a new water pond and a robe ladder for the monkeys to enjoy their summer. The provincial authorities and officers from San Phra Kan Shrine set up a new pond sharing that it will help avoid another clash during the hot weather.

The water ponds and tanks were spread around the area like in the market and front of the province’s landmark Phra Prang Sam Yot, temple ruins that the monkeys occupy. An officer told Thai media that the alpha of a group of monkeys usually gets angry when the temperature rises or if there is a lack of food.

Reports in Thai media say monkeys were enjoying their new pond and toys. They were swimming in the pond, drinking water, and climbing the ladder. The residents were also pleased with them seeing this could help the monkey residents to be happy, relaxed, and calm.

The authorities also urged locals and tourists who love animals to donate fruits, yoghurt drinks, or red soda to the monkeys. With far fewer tourists over the past two years due to the pandemic, the monkeys have had less food.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Dailynews

 

    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

