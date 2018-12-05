Living with elephants – avoiding problems in Khao Yai national park | The Thaiger

Khao Yai National Park, north of Bangkok, is instructing tourists how not to anger the park’s wild elephants as they walk on or besides the roads.

Tourists travelling to the national park from Prachin Buri Province at the Noen Hom entrance are likely to meet wild elephants in the morning and evening, according to national park officials.

They are likely to encounter an elephant or a herd from the 4 kilometre marker all the way to the Haew Narok Waterfall.

“In order not to anger them, tourists must NOT use the car horn, make loud noises or use a flash when taking photos.”

Park rangers also advise drivers to maintain a 30 metre distance and keep their engine running so they can retreat if an elephant approaches. Headlights should be used at night.

“Don’t get out of the vehicle and go near the animal to take photos.”

The Khao Yai national park spans over 2,168 square metres over four provinces – Nakhon Ratchasima, Saraburi, Prachin Buri and Nakhon Nayok. The third largest Thai national park is home to about 300 wild elephants and is renowned as one of the best places to see wild elephants in Thailand.





