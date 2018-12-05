Living with elephants – avoiding problems in Khao Yai national park | The Thaiger

Thailand
Living with elephants – avoiding problems in Khao Yai national park
Khao Yai National Park, north of Bangkok, is instructing tourists how not to anger the park’s wild elephants as they walk on or besides the roads.
Tourists travelling to the national park from Prachin Buri Province at the Noen Hom entrance are likely to meet wild elephants in the morning and evening, according to national park officials.
They are likely to encounter an elephant or a herd from the 4 kilometre marker all the way to the Haew Narok Waterfall.
“In order not to anger them, tourists must NOT use the car horn, make loud noises or use a flash when taking photos.”
Park rangers also advise drivers to maintain a 30 metre distance and keep their engine running so they can retreat if an elephant approaches. Headlights should be used at night.
People
Remembering King Bhumibol, the musician
In remembrance of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Thaiger is proud to share one of His Majesty’s many talents, his musical prowess.
A renown Jazz musician, he started at age ten with the clarinet and, due to his talent, learned to play the saxophone and trumpet as well.
Late in his life he jammed alongside some of the jazz greats from the 50’s and 60s – Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Stan Getz and Jack Teagarden.
King Bhumibol was also praised for his original compositions with included various genres, as well as traditional Thai music. He wrote, arranged and performed on many of his tracks.
Today, in memory of King Bhumibol’s numerous musical talents, we share with you his first original recording from 1946 at the age of 18.
‘Candlelight Blues’ is a 24-bar blues song composed by King Bhumibol with lyrics by Assoc. Prof Sodsai Pantoomkomol.
Phuket
Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 – World’s most popular destinations
“Phuket rank 11th with about 11.9 million tourist arrivals this year, higher than last year’s 11.6 million arrivals making it Thailand’s most important economy outside Bangkok.”
Bangkok has come in second place in the list of the world’s top cities for tourism. The list has been compiled by Euromonitor International. Their Top 100 City Destinations 2018 report has just been released.
Once again, Hong Kong tops the poll with close to 30 million tourists expected to travel to the city before the end of this year, more than half of them from the Chinese mainland.
According to the UK-based market research company, Bangkok holds on to its #2 ranking after Hong Kong, with close to 24 million visitors expected this year.
Phuket rank 11th with about 11.9 million tourist arrivals this year, higher than last year's 11.6 million arrivals making it Thailand's most important economy outside Bangkok.
The report said that global air traffic has been rising steadily for years and 2018 was another year of big growth in the industry.
Asia continues to be the biggest player in the rankings with 41 of the top 100 cities being in the Asian region. Other Asian cities figuring in the top 10 include Singapore, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Shenzhen.
You can download a copy of the full report HERE.
Thailand
