Thailand

LGBTQ+ protesters in Thailand want marriage equality, not 'civil partnerships'

Members of Thailand’s LGBTQ+ community gathered outside parliament today to submit a letter calling for the Cabinet to pass the Marriage Equality Bill. The bill would make Thailand’s marriage laws applicable to any couple, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

The Marriage Equality bill was previously rejected by the Cabinet, who said it was redundant because they were instead passing the “Civil Partnership Bill,” drafted by the Justice Ministry.

The Civil Partnership Bill would allow same-sex couples to register their partnership and recognises many of the same rights and privileges enjoyed by heterosexual couples. If the bill got approved by parliament, it would allow same-sex couples to adopt children, secure inheritance, jointly buy property and make decisions regarding the medical treatment on behalf of their partners.

Thailand’s Move Forward Party pushed for the Marriage Equality Bill, designed to provide all couples with equal rights, but it was rejected by the Cabinet in March this year. The Cabinet simultaneously deliberated the Civil Partnership Bill, which was approved by the Cabinet on June 7, with some amendments made from religious experts from Christianity, Islam and Buddhism. The Church did not object to the Civil Partnership Bill, but wanted the wording to be changed from “married couple” to “civil partners.” The bill will go to vote in the House later this month.

But some of Thailand’s LGBTQ+ community want equality, not special treatment, which is why a group of protestors adorned with rainbow flags gathered outside parliament today, demanding the Cabinet to reconsider the Marriage Equality Bill.

June is Pride month, and this year Bangkok celebrated by hosting its first “official” Pride celebrations.

    Recent comments:
    astro
    2022-06-15 22:02
    9 minutes ago, oldschooler said: Of course they do …. to normalize their freak status AND erase the normal family structure so freaks don’t stand out ( so much ). Next up …. adopting kids they can’t have naturally ….…
    oldschooler
    2022-06-15 22:14
    8 minutes ago, astro said: What does any of that weird diatribe have to do with "white guilt west"? 😲🤔 Diversity & inclusion industry alongside gender identity, “words are violence & “ islamophobia” shite. All linked in declining west only.😞😒
    astro
    2022-06-15 22:37
    Are you feeling offended again by the topic at hand? 😂
    JohnsBKK
    2022-06-15 23:20
    I think Oldschooler needs to get help for his/her homophobic behavior. It is sad that you would show your ignorance on this forum. I am married to my husband for 11 years. We have been a couple for 28 years…
    MJCC1987
    2022-06-15 23:32
    1 hour ago, oldschooler said: Of course they do …. to normalize their freak status AND erase the normal family structure so freaks don’t stand out ( so much ). Next up …. adopting kids they can’t have naturally ….…
    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

