Thai Public Health recommend a Covid booster every 4 months

The Ministry of Public Health recommended that vaccinated residents should get a booster every 4 months.

The Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Opas Kankawinpong, today recommended that Thai people should get at least 3 Covid-19 vaccinations and then keep topping up.

Opas says everyone has antibodies but they decrease every 3 to 4 months, no matter what vaccine people have had, so, people should keep their antibodies up with a vaccine booster every 4 months.

People in the high risk group, like the elderly, persons with a congenital disease, and those who frequent risk areas, are especially encouraged to get the extra shots.

A vaccine booster isn’t recommended for children aged 5 to 11.

As for the long-term future, the ministry added that the frequency of the vaccination might be dropped to 1 shot a year, similar to the influenza vaccine.

Getting a vaccine isn’t mandatory in Thailand but if people are willing to go and get a booster they can visit any of the nation’s vaccination centres and get it for free.

