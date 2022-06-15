Connect with us

Thailand

Thai Public Health recommend a Covid booster every 4 months

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo by Mufid Majnun via Unsplash

The Ministry of Public Health recommended that vaccinated residents should get a booster every 4 months.

The Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Opas Kankawinpong, today recommended that Thai people should get at least 3 Covid-19 vaccinations and then keep topping up.

Opas says everyone has antibodies but they decrease every 3 to 4 months, no matter what vaccine people have had, so, people should keep their antibodies up with a vaccine booster every 4 months.

People in the high risk group, like the elderly, persons with a congenital disease, and those who frequent risk areas, are especially encouraged to get the extra shots.

A vaccine booster isn’t recommended for children aged 5 to 11.

As for the long-term future, the ministry added that the frequency of the vaccination might be dropped to 1 shot a year, similar to the influenza vaccine.

Getting a vaccine isn’t mandatory in Thailand but if people are willing to go and get a booster they can visit any of the nation’s vaccination centres and get it for free.

SOURCE: Matichon

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Highlandman
    2022-06-15 20:13
    No thanks. Besides, what's the point? No matter how many people are vaccinated or how many shots one has had, you still have to wear a muzzle.
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-06-15 21:43
    2 hours ago, Pinetree said: no chance No. 3 western jabs, free & convenient here, is IT for me. Winter Flu / Covid Cocktail every October IF in western winter. 😉🙃
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-06-15 21:45
    2 hours ago, Giltee said: No way Jose. I stopped at 2 and they made me sick enough. Those I know who’ve caught omicron whether 1,2, or 3 shots have brushed it off in a few days. Yeah the 2AZ/…
    image
    HighSo
    2022-06-16 00:14
    2 hours ago, oldschooler said: Yeah the 2AZ/ 1PZ didn’t stop my no “ conditions”Canadian friend coming down hard with omicron. 😩 Better take 20 more You and yours-alike deserve it, during this shitshow you were always one of the…
    image
    TheDirtyDurian
    2022-06-16 01:37
    I've had 4, give me 5 more!
