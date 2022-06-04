Don’t forget Bangkok’s first real Pride parade tomorrow

In case you didn’t know, Bangkok will hold its first real Pride parade tomorrow (Sunday), Bangkok Naruemit Pride, as a celebration of Thailand’s LGBT+ community. The parade is set to start at 4pm at Maha Uma Devi Temple, a Hindu temple sometimes called ‘Wat Khaek’ or ‘South Asian temple’ in Thai slang. The temple is located on Pan Road and Silom Road.

There will then be an after party at Mischa Cheap bar on Khao San Road at 9pm, open to people 20 years old and older. Tickets to the after party can be bought at the LINE ID @bangkokpride (bet that won’t be closing down at midnight!)

While Bangkok’s LGBT+ activists have held informal street demonstrations for Pride in the past, this year’s parade aims to turn things up a notch. The organisers hope to make pride parade “an imporant event on the calendar, similar to Songkran or Loy Krathong.

Even though Thailand is known as a mecca of LGBT acceptance, there remains a deep conservatism in Thai society. Same-sex couples are unable to be legally married under Thai law. “Marriage can only be contracted between a man and a woman”, according to Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code.

Currently, same sex marriage, civil unions, domestic partnerships, unregistered cohabitations, or any other form of same-sex union remain off the books. But Bangkok’s LGBT activists are working for change.

A Facebook post by Bangkok Pride tells parade-goers to “Dress up anything that expresses yourself with confident, pride, and dignity”. It also promises many performances by members of the LGBT+ community. At the after party at Mischa Cheap, fundraising tickets for Bangkok Pride and Songkhla Pride will be sold. Songkhla Pride will be held on June 26.



SOURCE: Timeout Bangkok | Bangkok Pride