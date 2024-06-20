Lazada denies divestment plans in Thailand amid growing rumours

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Lazada Group has firmly denied any plans for divestment in Thailand, asserting that there are no ongoing discussions with investors regarding such a move. A company spokesperson addressed the circulating rumours.

“Lazada Group is not considering any divestment of our business in Thailand and is not in discussion with any investors on this topic. Any rumours stating otherwise are untrue.”

The company’s response comes amidst widespread speculation about potential changes in Lazada’s operations within the Thai market. Lazada, a prominent e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, has been a significant player in Thailand’s online shopping sector, and any potential divestment would have substantial implications for the market.

Further details were not provided by Lazada, leaving the specific origins of these rumours unclear. The statement, however, aims to reassure stakeholders, customers, and employees of Lazada’s continued commitment to its Thai operations.

Lazada, part of the Alibaba Group, has been expanding its influence in Southeast Asia, leveraging Alibaba’s technological and logistical expertise. The company has garnered a substantial user base in Thailand, contributing to the country’s e-commerce growth. Any suggestion of divestment could have sparked concerns among users and partners about the future of their engagements with Lazada, reported Bangkok Post.

