Lazada denies divestment plans in Thailand amid growing rumours

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:58, 20 June 2024| Updated: 16:58, 20 June 2024
55 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Lazada Group has firmly denied any plans for divestment in Thailand, asserting that there are no ongoing discussions with investors regarding such a move. A company spokesperson addressed the circulating rumours.

“Lazada Group is not considering any divestment of our business in Thailand and is not in discussion with any investors on this topic. Any rumours stating otherwise are untrue.”

The company’s response comes amidst widespread speculation about potential changes in Lazada’s operations within the Thai market. Lazada, a prominent e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, has been a significant player in Thailand’s online shopping sector, and any potential divestment would have substantial implications for the market.

Further details were not provided by Lazada, leaving the specific origins of these rumours unclear. The statement, however, aims to reassure stakeholders, customers, and employees of Lazada’s continued commitment to its Thai operations.

Related news

Lazada, part of the Alibaba Group, has been expanding its influence in Southeast Asia, leveraging Alibaba’s technological and logistical expertise. The company has garnered a substantial user base in Thailand, contributing to the country’s e-commerce growth. Any suggestion of divestment could have sparked concerns among users and partners about the future of their engagements with Lazada, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the TikTok Shop has taken a significant step by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Thailand’s Department of Business Development to boost the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to 40% of the GDP by 2027, up from the current 35%.

TikTok Live data from Thailand shows that in 2023, there were 700,000 Thai creators live streaming on the platform each month. Deputy Commerce Minister, Napintorn Srisunpang states his optimism regarding this move.

In other news, with the explosive growth of social media and e-commerce, the role of influencers has never been more prominent. Recognising the immense economic potential, the National Economic and Social Development Council calls for the Thai government to implement regulations and provide support for this burgeoning career path.

Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Vape escape: Cyber police seize e-cigarettes worth 17 million baht

Published: 16:26, 20 June 2024

TAT’s plan to lure long-haul tourists with 3.5 trillion baht goal

Published: 16:16, 20 June 2024

Torsak Sukvimol reinstated as National Police Chief

Published: 16:03, 20 June 2024

Forest fires cut Thailand tourism revenue by 400 million baht

Published: 15:55, 20 June 2024