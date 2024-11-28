Laotian influencer commits suicide over allegedly VIP patron loss

Photo via Sanook

A Laotian woman tragically committed suicide during a livestream yesterday allegedly because she lost a VIP patron who paid her over 100,000 baht per month.

Officers from Hua Mark Police Station last night, November 27, were alerted that a woman died from a gunshot wound at a house in Soi Krungthep Kritha 7, Section 4, on Rama 9 Road in the Bangkapi district of Bangkok. Police and rescue teams attended the scene.

The woman, later identified as 29 year old Laotian national Darry Paijit, was found lifeless in her bedroom on the second floor of the house. She was wearing a white dress and lying face up in a pool of blood. A gunshot wound to her left temple was observed, with the bullet exiting through the opposite side.

A 9mm handgun and a spent bullet casing were discovered near her body. Her Thai boyfriend, 43 year old Wissawa Krainakhon, was present at the scene and told police that Darry used the gun to end her life.

Wissawa explained that Darry was a well-known influencer among Laotian netizens. She frequently livestreamed, revealing parts of her body in exchange for virtual gifts, which could be converted into money.

In addition to her Laotian fans, Darry had an American VIP supporter who regularly contributed over 100,000 baht each month. Before the incident, Darry was livestreaming for this VIP audience while Wissawa was showering on the ground floor.

Wissawa said he heard the gunshot and rushed upstairs, only to find Darry already dead. Following thorough questioning, the police found no immediate evidence of foul play.

One of Darry’s VIP audience members later contacted her older sister to share his account of the incident. He revealed that Darry expressed her disappointment during the livestream, stating that a VIP supporter shifted his attention to one of her friends. Without warning, she reportedly pulled out a gun and shot herself in front of the camera.

Despite this account, police have confirmed they will continue to investigate the exact circumstances and motive behind Darry’s tragic actions.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.