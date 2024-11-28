Chinese woman nabbed in Bangkok for running illegal beauty salon

Published: 16:53, 28 November 2024
Police in Bangkok pulled back the curtain on a rogue beauty operation today raiding an illegal six-storey salon in the bustling Bang Kapi area and arresting seven women.

The salon, named YF Salon, offered a full menu of beauty services, from hair and nail treatments to massages and even filler injections. But behind the glitz was a dark reality—none of it was legal.

Officers today, November 28, apprehended 42 year old Ren Xuemei, the Chinese owner of the operation, who admitted to running the unlicensed salon in Huai Khwang district. She confessed that fierce competition in China drove her to set up shop in Thailand.

“I never applied for a permit.”

The raid revealed a shocking lack of professionalism. Staff performing injections lacked medical licences, and police found doctor gowns that had been bought online. It’s unclear what safety standards, if any, were being followed.

The other six arrested included two Chinese nationals, 28 year old Wen Chun and 44 year old Gao Juan, along with four Thai women aged between 18 and 20. All were taken into custody at Makkasan Police Station.

This incident highlights the hidden dangers of unlicenced beauty services, which often prey on unsuspecting customers looking for budget-friendly options. Police urged the public to verify licences before undergoing treatments, especially those involving injections or medical procedures, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Phuket Tourist Police initiated a crackdown on illegal Chinese tour guides in preparation for the upcoming tourism High Season.

In the bustling Soi Romanee in Phuket Old Town, officers apprehended a 37 year old Chinese national. The man was discovered acting as an unauthorised tour guide for Chinese tourists. He faced two charges: working without a valid work permit and acting as a tour guide without the necessary licence.

In other news, Phuket Immigration Police swooped on 12 foreigners for violating the Immigration Act and working illegally, following a series of inspections conducted over two weeks.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

