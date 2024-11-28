Chinese woman nabbed in Bangkok for running illegal beauty salon

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Police in Bangkok pulled back the curtain on a rogue beauty operation today raiding an illegal six-storey salon in the bustling Bang Kapi area and arresting seven women.

The salon, named YF Salon, offered a full menu of beauty services, from hair and nail treatments to massages and even filler injections. But behind the glitz was a dark reality—none of it was legal.

Officers today, November 28, apprehended 42 year old Ren Xuemei, the Chinese owner of the operation, who admitted to running the unlicensed salon in Huai Khwang district. She confessed that fierce competition in China drove her to set up shop in Thailand.

“I never applied for a permit.”

The raid revealed a shocking lack of professionalism. Staff performing injections lacked medical licences, and police found doctor gowns that had been bought online. It’s unclear what safety standards, if any, were being followed.

The other six arrested included two Chinese nationals, 28 year old Wen Chun and 44 year old Gao Juan, along with four Thai women aged between 18 and 20. All were taken into custody at Makkasan Police Station.

This incident highlights the hidden dangers of unlicenced beauty services, which often prey on unsuspecting customers looking for budget-friendly options. Police urged the public to verify licences before undergoing treatments, especially those involving injections or medical procedures, reported Bangkok Post.

