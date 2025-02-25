Have you eaten rice today? A love language shrouded in simplicity

Photo of Marita Bester Marita Bester7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
122 2 minutes read
Have you eaten rice today? A love language shrouded in simplicity
Photo via Canva

In many parts of Asia, especially Thailand, rice is life. It’s the steaming bowl that soothes after a long day, the humble plate shared among friends and family. It’s the ever-present comfort food that feels like a warm hug.

As one of the world’s largest rice exporters, Thailand’s relationship with rice goes far beyond economics. Here, rice doesn’t just fill your stomach, it’s the lifeblood behind healthy relationships for many Thais.

Advertisements

A simple question often heard across the country is, “Gin khao reu yang?” (Have you eaten rice yet?), this isn’t just an inquiry about your last meal, instead, it’s a subtle expression of care, much like asking, “How are you?orAre you doing okay?

After years of living in Bangkok, I’ve come to cherish this phrase. I’ve heard it from colleagues after a busy morning at work, a gentle reminder not to forget self-care.

Related Articles
Have you eaten rice today? A love language shrouded in simplicity | News by Thaiger
Lady at a Thai restaurant | Photo via Markus Winkler/Pexels

Friends ask it when we haven’t caught up in a while, their words seem as if they are saying they’ve missed you. Even the local noodle vendor I visit every Wednesday greets me cheerfully, “Gin khao reu yang?” every time we pass on the street. He doesn’t need to know if I’ve eaten, what he’s asking is whether I’m well.

This simple question has revealed to me that it’s not always grand gestures or elaborated words but small, everyday moments, an offering of food, a shared meal, a passing question that means so much more than it seems.

It’s a connection between food and care that isn’t just expressed in words, but it’s also a part of daily rituals and traditions.

Advertisements

Two scoops of rice

A fascinating custom I’ve encountered is the significance of taking two scoops of rice. It’s important to always take at least two spoonfuls when offered rice. A single scoop is traditionally reserved for the spirits, and two scoops are for the living.

While the exact origin of the custom remains unclear, it may still be deeply respected in some regions. However, it’s worth mentioning that not everyone will expect you to abide by this.

Even if you’re not particularly hungry, the polite thing you can do is to take two smaller spoonfuls rather than just one. This practice extends to serving others at the table as well, showing respect, gratitude, and cultural awareness.

Eating rice isn’t just about filling your stomach, it’s about filling your heart, too.

A love language

Have you eaten rice today? A love language shrouded in simplicity | News by Thaiger
Bowl of noodles | Photo via Streets of Food/Unsplash

Have you eaten rice? Is a love language. A simple bowl of noodles or a plate of rice can carry more meaning than a thousand words. It’s the grandmother who wakes up at dawn to prepare breakfast for her family, the friend who orders your favourite dish without asking, and the colleague who brings you a snack during a busy day.

Food brings comfort. It brings people together. And most importantly, it reminds us that someone cares enough to make sure you’re fed, even when life gets busy.

Living in Thailand has transformed my relationship with food, especially rice. What was once just a dish has become something deeply personal. I’ve learned to appreciate the warmth that comes from sharing a meal and the quiet reassurance that comes from asking if you’ve eaten.

Now, every time I reach for that second scoop of rice, I smile, knowing that it’s more than just tradition. It’s a symbol of care and connection. So, when you hear, “Gin khoa reu yang?”, remember, they’re not just asking about food.

They’re checking in on you, making sure you’re okay, and offering a little piece of comfort in the form of a meal. Because in Thailand, food is love, and love is always served with rice.

Latest Thailand News
Young Thai CEO charged in 800 million baht fraud case Thailand News

Young Thai CEO charged in 800 million baht fraud case

6 hours ago
Washed up: Garbage crisis floods Phuket’s Sirinat National Park Phuket News

Washed up: Garbage crisis floods Phuket’s Sirinat National Park

6 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found strangled in Thai paddy field Crime News

Woman’s body found strangled in Thai paddy field

6 hours ago
Illegal Internet stations found beaming signals into Laos Thailand News

Illegal Internet stations found beaming signals into Laos

6 hours ago
Thai couple accuse shop of selling fake gold, only to find son thief Bangkok News

Thai couple accuse shop of selling fake gold, only to find son thief

6 hours ago
Severe floods hit Phatthalung: Homes submerged, school closed Thailand News

Severe floods hit Phatthalung: Homes submerged, school closed

7 hours ago
Digging up the past: Thailand’s oldest human skeleton found in cave Thailand News

Digging up the past: Thailand’s oldest human skeleton found in cave

7 hours ago
Lao woman arrested in Hat Yai prostitution sting Thailand News

Lao woman arrested in Hat Yai prostitution sting

7 hours ago
Bullion boost: Gold shines brighter as prices gleam Thailand News

Bullion boost: Gold shines brighter as prices gleam

7 hours ago
Tourists attacked on Bangla Road, police hunt for security guard Phuket News

Tourists attacked on Bangla Road, police hunt for security guard

7 hours ago
Abandoned newborn found at Wat Saman Rattanaram temple gate Thailand News

Abandoned newborn found at Wat Saman Rattanaram temple gate

7 hours ago
Pattaya plans low-carbon future with solar power and clean energy Pattaya News

Pattaya plans low-carbon future with solar power and clean energy

8 hours ago
Tragic family dispute in Udon Thani ends in fatal stabbing Crime News

Tragic family dispute in Udon Thani ends in fatal stabbing

8 hours ago
Thai actress files theft charges against ‘wicked’ nanny Bangkok News

Thai actress files theft charges against ‘wicked’ nanny

8 hours ago
Buriram man arrested for selling cannabis in space-themed room Crime News

Buriram man arrested for selling cannabis in space-themed room

8 hours ago
7 foreign tourists arrested in Pai for public nuisance Thailand News

7 foreign tourists arrested in Pai for public nuisance

8 hours ago
Phatthalung residents evacuate as flash floods hit due to heavy rain Thailand News

Phatthalung residents evacuate as flash floods hit due to heavy rain

8 hours ago
Apology for the unauthorised use of an image in an article Press Room

Apology for the unauthorised use of an image in an article

8 hours ago
Police doubt Thai woman&#8217;s claim of 10 million baht loss in fire Thailand News

Police doubt Thai woman’s claim of 10 million baht loss in fire

9 hours ago
Building trouble: Businesswoman’s missing gear found at cop’s home Thailand News

Building trouble: Businesswoman’s missing gear found at cop’s home

9 hours ago
Man found dead in Chai Nat storage room amid cold snap Thailand News

Man found dead in Chai Nat storage room amid cold snap

9 hours ago
Visa la Vida: British man busted in Chiang Mai after 25-year overstay Thailand News

Visa la Vida: British man busted in Chiang Mai after 25-year overstay

9 hours ago
Eight Chinese nationals arrested for illegal work in Phuket Phuket News

Eight Chinese nationals arrested for illegal work in Phuket

9 hours ago
Charged up: Bangkok set to roll out 1,520 electric buses by August Bangkok News

Charged up: Bangkok set to roll out 1,520 electric buses by August

9 hours ago
2 Thai children rescued from drug-addicted and abusive stepfather Thailand News

2 Thai children rescued from drug-addicted and abusive stepfather

9 hours ago
GuidesLifestyleThai Life
Tags
Photo of Marita Bester Marita Bester7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
122 2 minutes read
Photo of Marita Bester

Marita Bester

Marita Bester is a freelance writer based in Bangkok. With a knack for uncovering the quirky, the cultural, and the profoundly human, she writes captivating stories about Thailand and Southeast Asia. From thought-provoking human-interest pieces to humorous and offbeat tales, her work brings the region’s rich history and culture to life. When she’s not at her keyboard, she pursues her other loves, like running, paddle boarding, travelling, reading and savouring a perfectly brewed cup of coffee.

Related Articles

What is the 5 year visa for the digital nomad in Thailand?

What is the 5 year visa for the digital nomad in Thailand?

5 days ago
10 things to know before watching The White Lotus Season 3

10 things to know before watching The White Lotus Season 3

5 days ago
5 Tips for planning a wedding at a luxury hotel in Hua Hin

5 Tips for planning a wedding at a luxury hotel in Hua Hin

6 days ago
The White Lotus Season 3 is deliciously unhinged

The White Lotus Season 3 is deliciously unhinged

6 days ago