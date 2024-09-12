Langham’s latest hotel to transform Bangkok’s Customs House

Photo courtesy of Business Traveller

Langham Hospitality Group is set to turn heads in Bangkok with its latest luxury venture, The Langham, Customs House, Bangkok. Set in the vibrant Bang Rak district, this glamorous new hotel will breathe new life into the city’s iconic Customs House, perched along the Chao Phraya River.

At the heart of this project is the magnificent 1888-built Customs House, a stunning neo-Palladian masterpiece by architect Joachim Grassi. Featuring teak floors, a grand central staircase, and an awe-inspiring four-storey hallway, the building was once Thailand’s gateway, hosting royal events and celebrations, including a lavish party for King Rama V’s return from Europe.

Bob van den Oord, CEO of Langham Hospitality Group stated that The Langham, Customs House, Bangkok exemplifies the company’s strategy of incorporating cultural preservation into hotel development while concurrently creating unparalleled experiences for guests and the communities in which it operates.

Alongside the restored Customs House, a former post office will be transformed into a stylish space offering world-class amenities. Flanking these historic buildings, a sleek, modern structure will house the hotel’s 78 luxurious guestrooms, blending heritage charm with contemporary design.

The Langham experience doesn’t stop there. The hotel will feature an outpost of T’ang Court, Langham’s three-Michelin-star Cantonese restaurant from Hong Kong. Guests can also enjoy a sophisticated destination bar, a pastry-centric outlet, and a stunning river-facing ballroom, reported Business Traveller.

