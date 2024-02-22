Landlord turns himself in after shooting gas store clerk in Songkhla

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 22 year old landlord surrendered to the police after a shocking incident where he allegedly shot an employee of a gas store with a shotgun, critically injuring the victim. The gunman’s attack occurred at the gas store on Thung Ree Road, in the municipal area of Khor Hong district, Songkhla province.

In a strategic move to evade officers of the law, the suspect concealed the weapon in a cage housing a ferocious Pitbull, deterring anyone from discovering it.

Following the incident, it was reported today that the landlord, Pana, turned himself into the investigative police at Khor Hong Police Station yesterday night. Accompanied by his mother and wife, Pana’s surrender ended a tense manhunt. The police successfully retrieved the shotgun from the dog’s cage, overcoming the unique obstacle posed by the aggressive animal, reported KhaoSod.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the local community, with many struggling to understand what could have prompted such a violent act. The 36 year old victim, Anan, was left in a critical condition following the assault. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind the shooting and to bring the full weight of the law upon the accused.

In related news, a brutal shooting incident occurred at 7am, leaving a 28 year old assistant to a Pattaya City news reporter critically injured with more than 40 bullet wounds to his face and head. The incident took place within the Soi Saisamtadpettrakul, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chon Buri.

Follow us on :













The police, led by Assistant Inspector Dorkrak Sairoj along with Station Inspector Navin Thirawit, rushed to the scene to investigate the crime and provide aid to the victim.

The victim, Natthaphat (last name withheld), was found lying in a pool of blood on the road next to his fallen Honda PCX motorcycle, with the registration number 2กล6587 Chon Buri.