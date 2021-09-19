Connect with us

Thailand

Songkhla motorcycle showroom catches on fire, no injuries reported

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: -gregg-/Flickr

A motorcycle showroom, N.A. Minibike Company, caught on fire in the southern Thai province of Songkhla early this morning, around 7am. Police say no one was injured as a result of the fire.

7 fire trucks were sent from the Nakhon Hat Yai Municipality to tackle the fire at the N.A. Minibike Company on Supasan Rangsan road. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire. 3 people who were stuck on the second floor of the building, the shop’s owner, his son and daughter, plus 4 dogs were rescued. The firefighters used ladders to get them out of the building, bringing the rescued people through the front windows. None of the people or animals sustained any injuries. None of the motorcycles on display were damaged, either.

Officials are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

