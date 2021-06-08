Korat prisons declared to be Covid free

Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat, a northeastern province, has no inmates with Covid-19 in any of its 6 prisons. It was determined to be Covid free after all of its inmates were tested for the virus, says the governor say Kobchai Boon-orana today.

The announcement came via a video conference with the heads of the 6 prisons.

The 6 prisons are:

Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison in the Muang district Khlong Phai Central Prison in Si Khiu district Nakhon Ratchasima Women Correctional Institution in the Si Khiu district Si Khiu Prison in the Si Khiu district Bua Yai Prison in the Bua Yai district Khao Prik Prison in the Si Khiu district

Kobchai says the concern wasn’t the virus running rampant amidst the inmates as there had been a moratorium on outside visitors. The concern was the virus could be spread from prison officials. To thwart this possibility, prison officials had been tested every 2 weeks, and the officials and their families were “instructed” to not go to “risk areas”.

New inmates, and those that had to be taken out of the prisons, were placed in a 14 quarantine.

Kobchai reassured the public that most of the prison officials have been vaccinated. Vaccinations for the inmates was not mentioned.

2 weeks ago it was reported that there were 0ver 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

