Thailand
Korat prisons declared to be Covid free
Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat, a northeastern province, has no inmates with Covid-19 in any of its 6 prisons. It was determined to be Covid free after all of its inmates were tested for the virus, says the governor say Kobchai Boon-orana today.
The announcement came via a video conference with the heads of the 6 prisons.
The 6 prisons are:
- Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison in the Muang district
- Khlong Phai Central Prison in Si Khiu district
- Nakhon Ratchasima Women Correctional Institution in the Si Khiu district
- Si Khiu Prison in the Si Khiu district
- Bua Yai Prison in the Bua Yai district
- Khao Prik Prison in the Si Khiu district
Kobchai says the concern wasn’t the virus running rampant amidst the inmates as there had been a moratorium on outside visitors. The concern was the virus could be spread from prison officials. To thwart this possibility, prison officials had been tested every 2 weeks, and the officials and their families were “instructed” to not go to “risk areas”.
New inmates, and those that had to be taken out of the prisons, were placed in a 14 quarantine.
Kobchai reassured the public that most of the prison officials have been vaccinated. Vaccinations for the inmates was not mentioned.
2 weeks ago it was reported that there were 0ver 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals
2,662 new Covid-19 cases and 28 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the start of the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 153,685 Covid-19 cases.
Out of the new cases reported today, 534 were reported in correctional facilities. Over the past month, more than a dozen Thai prisons have reported Covid-19 outbreaks with thousands of inmates infected with the virus. New cases at prisons have been reported about everyday.
There are now 49,252 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 182,548 Covid-19 infections and 1,297 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cases remain high in Bangkok with 1,098 new infections confirmed today. Many clusters in Bangkok are at construction camps. In surrounding provinces, 269 new cases were reported in Samut Prakan, 75 cases in Samut Sakhon, and 77 in Nonthaburi.
While Bangkok remains the Covid hotspot in the latest wave, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says the situation in other provinces has improved.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US report says Covid-19 may have leaked from a Chinese lab
Yesterday, a report was released that said a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is a credible assumption and worthy of additional investigation. The report comes from the Wall Street Journal and is based on a classified document.
According to US media, the study was conducted last May by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, which was used by the State Department as it launched an inquiry into the Covid-19 origins.
According to the report, the assessment used genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus.
The US government is currently speculating 2 possible scenarios:
- The virus happened because of a laboratory accident
- The virus came about via human contact with an infected animal
President Biden says they have not reached a conclusion.
During President Trump’s tenure, there was a report that alleged 3 researchers working at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virorolgoy got so sick in November 2019 that they needed medical attention.
US officials have stated that China has not been transparent about the virus’ origins. Beijing has denied such accusations.
However, Mike Ryan, a WHO official said yesterday that WHO cannot force china to reveal more information about Covid-19’s origins.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thailand
Vaccination history made, says PM
Thailand vaccinated its most people to date with yesterday’s 300,000 doses successfully administered. The Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says it was a historic day for Thailand fighting back against Covid-19.
By 4 pm, over 300,000 doses had been given, says the permanent secretary of public health, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, who also says that figure does not include doses given in Bangkok.
As the day wore on, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they gave 11, 352 doses.
The vaccines administered were Sinovac and AstraZeneca.
The government is optimistic they can finish the first of two rounds of vaccines… by the end of September. The government, buoyed by their recent high vaccinations, also plans to buy 100 million does and vaccinate 50 million people to hit the coveted 70% herd immunity. They expect to hit this target by the end of the year with an eye towards a full reopening next January.
The prime minister turned to Facebook to remind everyone of the importance of vaccines:
Vaccines will be the key to reopening the country to tourism, to rehabilitating the economy and to returning normalcy.
Vaccines will be the force to drive the country forward with security and sustainability
He also continued to beat the drums of war against Covid-19 and to tout Thailand’s recent vaccination landmark:
June 7, 2021 will go down in history as one of the important days in the country’s fight against the pandemic. It marks the beginning of Thais striking back… and that we will not give up the fight until we win.
Last month, and before the mass vaccination started, it was reported that at Thailand’s then-current rate of vaccinations, it would take 2 years to reach herd immunity.
SOURCE: The Phuket News Bangkok Post
