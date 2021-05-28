image
image
Over 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons

Maya Taylor

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Google

The Corrections Department has confirmed that another 1,228 Covid-19 cases have been reported across 14 prisons around the country. According to a Bangkok Post report, Veerakit Harnpariyan from the department adds that another 2,054 patients have recovered, while 16,319 are being treated at prison facilities.

Veerakit has also responded to reports on social media about a man who was found dead on a footpath on May 26, after being released from Bangkok Remand Prison, where he’d contracted Covid-19. Veerakit says the man was tested for Covid-19 at a Corrections Department medical facility before he was released. On May 9, a positive result came back.

The man was categorised as a “green”, or asymptomatic, patient and was sent to a public health unit for treatment, along with 3 other infected inmates, all of whom were due for release on May 11.

Veerakit says prisons are obliged to test all inmates for Covid-19 prior to releasing them, whether they have completed their sentence, are being released temporarily, or are being freed on suspended jail terms. He adds that prison officials are required to send the names of all inmates due for release, along with their release dates, to public health offices at least 5 days prior to release. Prisoners suspected of having contracted Covid-19 must carry out 14 days’ quarantine prior to their release. If infected, they will not be released, but instead sent to a public health unit for treatment.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand

Tanutam Thawan

Published

56 mins ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

Photo via Public Health England

A new Covid-19 variant which reportedly originated from Thailand has been detected in the UK. The Public Health England is now investigating the new mutated strain C.63.3.

Reports say the new variant was first detected in Thailand. The patients had originally travelled from Europe. No other details have been reported about the patients in Thailand, but given their international travel history, the virus may have been detected in the mandatory quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.

In the UK, 109 cases of what the media calls the new “Thai strain” has been detected by the Public Health England. Health officials in the UK did not report on where exactly the mutated variant was found. Officials say there’s no evidence at the moment that proves the strain is more severe than other strains, or resistant to vaccines.

SOURCE: Sun UK

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Princess steps in to approve alternative vaccine imports

Maya Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/Casino Connection

Princess Chulabhorn, sister to His Majesty, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has signed a decree to allow the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, which she sponsors, to import Covid-19 vaccines. It’s understood that the institution will import another Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm, which the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve in the coming week.

The surprise development has been confirmed in the Royal Gazette and comes as the government struggles to get on top of its own vaccine procurement plans. In recent weeks, those plans have been dogged by a series of mixed messages, the scrapping of the vaccine registration platform, flip-flopping over foreigners being included or not, and confusion over whether or not supplies of Thailand’s “primary vaccine” – AstraZeneca – would be delivered on time. Public anger is growing, with most pointing the finger at PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for the failings.

Nithi Mahanonda from Chulabhorn Royal Academy has confirmed on the institution’s Facebook page that it will import “alternative vaccines”. The academy says the doses will supplement the government’s supply until an adequate number of doses is available for the country, adding that it will comply with all government import and registration regulations.

“The Royal Academy will procure ‘alternative vaccines’ until vaccines that are produced in the country reach a capacity that can sufficiently protect against outbreaks.”

The term “alternative vaccines” refers to any vaccines not being used as part of the government’s own rollout. Currently, the government is using Sinovac and AstraZeneca, with plans to import doses of the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Russian Sputnik V vaccines. Meanwhile private hospitals have confirmed their plans to import 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which recipients will have to pay for.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he knew nothing about the plan and only became aware of it when the order was published in the Royal Gazette.

“I just saw the announcement last night. But if it is a benefit to the country, we are ready.”

Up until now, the PM and his administration have always insisted that only the government can import vaccines. The national vaccine rollout is expected to kick off on June 7, although confusion remains about whether locally-manufactured AstraZeneca doses will be ready.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known how many vaccine doses the Chulabhorn Royal Academy plans to import, when they will arrive, and whether or not they will be free. The institution plans to hold a press conference later today.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket Gov issues English letter urging Covid-19 compliance

Neill Fronde

Published

16 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By

FILE PHOTO: Governor Narong wrote an appeal in English requesting Covid-19 compliance.

This afternoon Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued a direct letter, apparently aimed at foreigners. The letter urged that everyone comply with the island’s Covid-19 restrictions to try to eliminate the virus. The letter is a formal request marked urgent, written in English implying that it is directed at foreigners, issued by the Directing Division of the Phuket Governor’s office at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The letter was first obtained by The Phuket News, which noted as of publication, the letter had not been published yet by PR Phuket, the official Public Relations Department, nor the Official Covid-19 Information Centre Phuket, the channel Phuket’s Ministry of Interior usually disseminates information. Governor Narong heads the Ministry of the Interior.

The letter directly addresses the General and Honorary Consuls in Phuket, pleading with them to work with their citizens to stop gatherings and follow Covid-19 restrictions. It also reminds violators that violators face fines and jail time, but stops short of the threat of deportation for foreigners that was brought up in the April 27 meeting on the issue that is referenced in the letter.

The letter is published in its entirety, with original grammatic errors:

Subject: Requesting for cooperation to prevent spreading of COVID-19 disease

Reference to the meeting between the Governor of Phuket and General Consuls and Honorary Consuls in Phuket dated on April 27, 2021 at Phuket Provincial Hall. Phuket province has received the reports that many foreigners who recently live in Phuket infected by the COVID-19 disease. This situation is considered a serious case which leads to sorrowfulness of the province.

Many cases of COVID-19 infections have derived from any party organizing, thus, Phuket province seeks cooperation from General Consuls and Honorary consuls in Phuket to monitor and inform or advice your own citizens avoiding to gather in large group to hold or involve in any types of parties which violate the Order of Phuket Province. Any persons who violate or fail to comply with Phuket regulations will be fined or receive a jail sentence, or both.

I hope that COVID-19 will be halted if our cooperation grows together. For more details, please feel free to contact my officials at the provincial phone number.

Sincerely Yours,

Narong Woonciew

The Governor of Phuket Province

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Trending